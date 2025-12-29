The workshop paves the way for implementing the National Guideline for Health Promoting Workplace 2025

Dr. Hussain Al Rand : “We are committed to implementing the guidelines and transforming indicators and assessments into clear implementation plans.”

United Arab Emirates, Fujairah – The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has organised a workshop under the theme “Health-Supportive Work Environment” in the Emirate of Fujairah, In cooperation with the Fujairah Government Human Resources Department, to review the current status of 14 entities that have undergone assessment against the emirate’s health-supportive workplace standards.

Held under the 100-Day Projects Initiative, a series of short-term executive initiatives designed to deliver measurable outcomes, accelerate the implementation of priority projects, and support institutional performance improvement, the workshop paves the way towards activating the National Guideline for Health Promoting Workplace 2025.

It also falls under the Ministry’s policy of integrating preventive health and wellbeing concepts into workplace systems, thereby enhancing quality of life and translating health policies into applied practices that improve employee health and raise performance efficiency. Additionally, it aligns with national priorities to build a more balanced and sustainable society.

Assessment outcomes

During the workshop, MoHAP reviewed the results of assessments conducted across several federal and local entities in the Emirate of Fujairah, with discussions exploring ways to develop a shared understanding of the critical role that individual health and healthy lifestyles play in shaping workplace environments.

The workshop also aimed to help participating entities identify health-related challenges linked to work patterns and strengthen their capacity to analyse institutional realities, enabling the development of innovative, practical solutions that respond to employees’ needs, sustain performance, and promote work–life balance.

Project objectives

The workshop also discussed the objectives of the “Health-Supportive Work Environment” project, which is part of the activation plan for the National Guideline for Health-Promoting Workplace 2025, which provides a comprehensive framework for developing policies that support physical, mental, and social wellbeing.

The project is set to reduce health risk factors, promote positive behaviours, and support prevention and early detection, thereby contributing to higher job satisfaction and improved public health outcomes, as well as promoting sustainable institutional practices that enhance overall quality of life.

Healthy workplace

Additionally, the workshop outlined the approved framework for establishing healthy workplaces, starting with an assessment of the current environment and gap analysis, followed by programme planning and priority setting, and progressing to the implementation of initiatives and the periodic measurement of their impact.

Discussions also focused on key areas for developing health-supportive work environment, including strengthening organisational policies, and promoting mental wellbeing, as well as encouraging physical activity, and improving nutrition patterns, ensuring a holistic approach that addresses employees’ needs and supports long-term institutional sustainability.

The workshop further explored the main pillars of the National Guideline for Health-Promoting Workplaces, which provides institutional support and governance policies, mental health and wellbeing, healthy lifestyle practices, occupational health and safety, health screening and prevention, maternal health support, and inclusive workplace practices for People of Determination.

Collectively, these pillars provide an integrated framework designed to enhance employee wellbeing, promote safer work environments, and reinforce sustainable organisational practices.

Improving employee health

H.E. Dr Hussain Al Rand, Assistant Undersecretary for the Public Health Sector at MoHAP, stressed that the Ministry adopts an integrated preventive approach that places human health at the top of national policies and plans.

“Healthy workplaces are among the key drivers of wellbeing and quality of life,” Al Rand said, explaining that the implementation of the National Guideline for Health Promoting Workplace reflects a practical commitment to translating indicators and assessments into clear, actionable plans.

These plans, Al Rand added, are built on partnership and institutional integration, strengthening collective efforts to improve employee health, enhance organisational performance efficiency, and support the sustainability of the national health system, in line with the UAE’s strategic directions.

Improvement opportunities

For her part, Nouf Khamis Al Ali, Director of the Health Promotion Department at MoHAP, said the workshop represents a significant transition from assessment to planning and implementation for entities that have applied the national guideline’s standards.

Al Ali added that reviewing Fujairah’s results and analysing opportunities for improvement support the shift towards strengthening health-supportive work environment.

She noted that investing in employee wellbeing demonstrates the maturity and sustainability of institutional policies, adding that supportive workplace environments foster a positive organisational culture, enhance employee wellbeing, and contribute to an improved quality of life at work.