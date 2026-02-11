Dubai: HORIBA, a leading provider in advanced testing and measurement technologies, presented its solutions to visitors at World Health Expo Labs (WHX) Dubai, held from February 10 to 13, 2026, at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The event, a key platform for global medical laboratory engagement, brought together stakeholders across diagnostics, healthcare delivery, and laboratory science to address the evolving needs of modern diagnostics worldwide.

The 2026 edition of the event saw HORIBA showcasing a comprehensive portfolio of technologies spanning Haematology, Haemostasis, and Clinical Chemistry. The showcase highlighted HORIBA’s cross-regional expertise, featuring products from its operations in India, France, and Japan. Together, these offerings attracted interest from visitors seeking accurate diagnostics, efficient workflows, and practical solutions for diverse laboratory settings.

A notable highlight at this year’s edition was the strong visibility of HORIBA's equipment manufactured in India. The presence of India-developed solutions drew sustained interest from laboratory professionals across the UAE and other international markets, underlining the growing relevance of Indian manufacturing within HORIBA’s global healthcare portfolio.

Showcases India-Manufactured Diagnostic Solutions

From India, the Group presented a broad range of diagnostic systems designed to support small-to-mid-sized laboratories with speed, accuracy, and operational ease. Central to the display was the Yumizen M300, an automated chemiluminescence immunoassay analyser offering rapid and reliable results for routine testing needs.

The Yumizen D20 an AI-assisted digital microscopy system, demonstrated automated blood and urine analysis with remote and pre-classified features, designed to help laboratories manage workforce and time constraints. Also featured were the Yumizen CA40 and Yumizen CA60 semi-automated analysers, supporting chemistry, immunoturbidimetry, and coagulation testing with consistent performance and compact design.

The portfolio was further strengthened by the Yumizen E60 electrolyte analyser, designed for fast sodium, potassium, chloride, and calcium testing, and the newly introduced Microsemi CRP analyser, which supports quick inflammation assessment and point-of-care efficiency in clinical decision-making.

Commenting on the participation, Dr. Rajeev Gautam, President, HORIBA India Private Limited, said, “WHX Labs Dubai serves as an important platform to demonstrate how solutions manufactured in India are meeting global diagnostic expectations. Our focus has been on building systems that combine quality, reliability, and practical performance. The strong interest from regional and international visitors reflects growing confidence in India’s role within HORIBA’s global healthcare operations.”

Highlights Solutions for Routine and High-Workload Laboratories

From France, HORIBA showcased systems aimed at delivering dependable performance across routine and higher-volume laboratory environments. The YH500CRP compact testing system attracted attention for its ability to provide fast and quantitative CRP results, supporting early identification of inflammatory conditions.

Other solutions included the YC240 semi-automated chemistry analyser, built to deliver essential biochemistry parameters with consistent precision, and the YG405 benchtop clinical system designed for everyday diagnostic workflows. The YG800 high-capacity analyser addressed the needs of mid- to high-workload laboratories by offering higher throughput while maintaining result quality.

Sharing a global perspective, Arnaud Pradel, President, Medical Diagnostics Field Officer Bio and Healthcare Division, HORIBA ABX SAS, said, “The strength of HORIBA lies in the way our teams across regions work together to respond to real laboratory demands. At WHX Labs Dubai, we were able to present a unified medical diagnostics portfolio that supports laboratories at different stages of scale and maturity, while maintaining the same standards of accuracy and reliability.”

Demonstrates Precision Measurement and Connectivity Solutions

From Japan, HORIBA presented technologies that support both analytical accuracy and laboratory integration. The LAQUAtwin PH portable meter demonstrated quick and reliable pH measurement across clinical and field settings. The Banalyst point-of-care solution showcased rapid HbA1c and glucose testing, supporting comprehensive diabetes monitoring.

The product line-up also included Module ISE, designed to deliver precise electrolyte analysis and integrates with clinical chemistry systems, and Gatelink, a smart connectivity platform that supports LIS and HIS integration to help enable data flow and laboratory automation.

Highlighting Japan’s contribution, Jun Nishimura, General Manager, Bio and Healthcare Technology Division, HORIBA, Ltd., said, “As laboratory workflows become more connected and data-driven, the need for precise measurement and more streamlined integration continues to grow. Our solutions showcased here are designed to support laboratories with dependable analytics and smooth system connectivity that fits into existing infrastructures.”

As diagnostic demands continue to evolve globally, HORIBA remains committed to supporting OEMs, laboratories, and ecosystem partners with reliable solutions designed for future expansion. By combining long-standing analytical expertise with strong regional manufacturing and engineering capabilities, HORIBA aims to support compliance, enhance competitiveness, and contribute to the industry’s long-term efforts toward responsible growth.

