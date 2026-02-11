Dubai, UAE: Step Dubai 2026 concluded a highly successful first day today in strategic partnership Dubai Internet City, the region’s leading tech hub and part of TECOM Group PJSC, bringing together more than 8,000 founders, investors, policymakers and technology leaders for an agenda fully dedicated to artificial intelligence and its impact on the global economy.

Under the 2026 theme Intelligence Everywhere: The AI Economy, the opening day reinforced Step’s position as a leading platform for AI-driven dialogue, collaboration, and deal-making, with discussions spanning infrastructure, finance, policy, entrepreneurship, and human-centred AI.

One of the defining AI moments of the day was Step’s announcement of its evolution into an AI-first organisation, reflecting the same transformation it advocates across the ecosystem. Throughout the day, Step highlighted how it is embedding artificial intelligence across its own operations, including the development of proprietary, in-house applications to support event curation, community engagement, and data-driven decision-making.

In line with its AI-first approach, Step introduced the Step Event App, providing attendees with schedules, speaker profiles, and live updates, alongside the WhatsApp AI Event Assistant, which offers real-time answers, personalised recommendations, and on-demand guidance. Complementing these tools, Step also unveiled Buzz, a community marketing platform designed to amplify content and foster connections, and Uniqorn, a matchmaking solution that links start-ups with investors, enabling curated meetings and collaborative opportunities.

Reflecting on the role of Dubai Internet City in enabling AI-led innovation, Ammar Al Malik, Executive Vice President of Commercial at TECOM Group and Managing Director of Dubai Internet City, said: “Artificial intelligence is reshaping how companies are built, scaled and sustained. Step Dubai brings founders, investors and policymakers together on a single platform to exchange ideas, challenge assumptions and form partnerships. Dubai Internet City will continue to provide a robust ecosystem, state-of-the-art infrastructure, and a dynamic community. This enables innovation to translate into sustainable growth and reinforces our position as the region's leading tech hub."

Commenting on the momentum of the first day, Step co-founder and CEO Ray Dargham said: “Dubai is a global epicentre of AI evolution, backed by leadership and institutions that recognised the power of artificial intelligence long before it became mainstream. What we’ve seen on day one of Step Dubai 2026 is not just conversation about AI, but real alignment between founders, investors, corporates, and governments on how the AI economy will be built over the next decade from Dubai; at the crossroads between East and West.”

One of the day’s highlights immediately followed the opening address, when Ray Dargham sat down with Adeo Ressi, founder of the Founder Institute and a prominent Silicon Valley figure, for a wide-ranging conversation on AI, venture capital and the future of company-building in an increasingly intelligent world.

The all-AI-focused agenda also featured strong participation from global multibillion-dollar technology companies including GenSpark, who recently announced 155 million US dollars in annual recurring revenue and Atlassian. Each contributed their perspectives on how AI is being deployed at scale across products, platforms and enterprise environments.

Policy and regional development formed a key pillar of the first day, with Fadi Ghandour moderating a high-level session featuring former government ministers from the region, in which they collectively explored how artificial intelligence, innovation policy and entrepreneurship will continue to shape economic growth across the Levant and North Africa.

Across four dedicated tracks, Founders & Funders, AI in Finance, The AI Stack, and Human First, speakers and participants examined the real-world application of AI, from foundational infrastructure and investment strategies to ethical considerations and the future of work. Together, the tracks reinforced Step Dubai 2026’s commitment to keeping artificial intelligence at the centre of every conversation.

in5, Dubai’s leading startup incubator established by TECOM Group, is showcasing leading innovators at Step Dubai this year alongside D/Quarters, a new Ecosystem Partner. D/Quarters provides flexible open co-working spaces for professionals and companies of all sizes and is presenting an outdoor co-working space at the event.

Now in its 14th year, Step has hosted thousands of start-ups globally, and Step Dubai 2026 is welcoming more than 8,000 attendees and 200 speakers, while providing access to an investor community representing USD12.6 billion in deployable capital.

Step Dubai continues until 12 February in strategic partnership with Dubai Internet City, with further AI-focused announcements, sessions, and networking expected on day two. Stay tuned for exciting live updates on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

For media inquiries and assistance in setting up interviews with speakers, please contact:

tryph@thebrillcollective.com

susan@thebrillcollective.com

About Step Dubai

Step Dubai is an annual technology and startup event held at Dubai Internet City, the city’s innovation and technology hub. Now in its 14th edition, Step Dubai 2026 brings together founders, investors, scaleups, corporates, government and public sector stakeholders, and ecosystem partners to exchange knowledge, build connections, and explore emerging opportunities across the tech and startup landscape.

Under the 2026 theme Intelligence Everywhere: The AI Economy, the event is expected to welcome more than 8,000 attendees, including over 400 startups, 100+ companies and speakers from across the region and internationally. The program focuses on how artificial intelligence is shaping business, finance, technology, and creative industries, alongside access to an active investor community representing more than USD 12.6 billion in deployable capital.

The agenda is structured around four dedicated tracks; Founders & Funders, The AI Stack, AI in Finance and Human First and these tracks span multiple industries, addressing key topics influencing the future of technology, entrepreneurship, and work.

Taking place from 11–12 February, tickets for Step Dubai 2026 are currently available via stepdxb.com, with early booking incentives available for a limited time.

About Step

Step is a global tech and startup platform bringing founders, investors, and operators together through high-impact live events. Best known for Step Dubai and Step San Francisco, Step creates environments where early-stage and scaling companies engage with capital, talent, and market opportunities.

With a founder-first approach, Step’s events combine practical programming, curated networking, and immersive experiences in an open, collaborative setting. Operating across the Middle East and the United States, Step supports the development of startup ecosystems by bringing communities together around innovation and entrepreneurship.

Driven by a vision to expand globally and nurture startup ecosystems worldwide, Step is more than just an event organiser - it’s a catalyst for change.

About Dubai Internet City

Dubai Internet City, one of TECOM Group PJSC’s 10 business districts, is the cornerstone of the dynamic regional digital economy. The pioneering hub has fostered a vibrant community of more than 31,000 professionals since its establishment in 1999. Driving innovation across diverse sectors, Dubai Internet City has served as a strategic uniting platform for multinational firms, Fortune 500 leaders, and agile start-ups for 25 years by enabling collaboration, cutting-edge advancements, and sustained growth.

For more information, please visit www.dic.ae.