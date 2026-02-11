DUBAI, UAE: Union Coop held a press conference at its headquarters in Al Warqa City Mall in the presence of its CEO, Mr. Mohamed Al Hashemi, representatives from the Ministry of Economy, media, and department leaders, where it unveiled its Ramadan strategy aimed at supporting families and maintaining market stability.

The campaign offers discounts of up to 60% on more than 3,000 food and non-food products, including rice, oils, flour, sugar, poultry, eggs, dates, and fresh and frozen items, across all branches, the online store, and the ‘Tamayaz’ app. Prices of more than 160 essential goods have been frozen to ensure stability throughout the month.

Al Hashemi stated that the campaign falls under the UAE’s ‘Year of the Family’ initiative and aligns with national efforts to ease living costs during Ramadan. He added that Union Coop currently offers over 6,000 locally produced products and continues its price reduction and stabilization initiative launched three years ago, with product lists reviewed monthly based on demand.

The cooperative will also continue the ‘Your Iftar is Their Suhoor’ initiative for the eighth consecutive year to reduce food waste and promote sustainability. Additional efforts include blood donation campaigns with Dubai Health Authority and digital charity contributions through the ‘Tarahum’ platform via QR codes, supporting Ramadan food box distribution.

Under the ‘More Ramadan Blessings on Your Table’ campaign, running until 23 March 2026, customers who spend AED 150 and scan their Tamayaz account will enter weekly draws awarding 10 winners AED 1,000 each and monthly draws awarding two Jetour vehicles.

Union Coop will enhance the Ramadan shopping experience through app-exclusive offers, interactive digital features, in-store cooking sessions from 13–15 February, and Iftar-time distribution of dates and water.

The cooperative also continues strengthening food security through partnerships with more than 33 local farms and an international supply network, while maintaining delivery services to ensure convenience and reduce congestion.

Al Hashemi reaffirmed that the campaign reflects Union Coop’s ongoing social and economic commitment to supporting families during Ramadan.