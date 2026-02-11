Cairo, Egypt: The Bench today announced the launch of Future Hospitality Summit (FHS) Egypt, taking place 10-11 November 2026 at Sofitel Downtown Cairo Nile. FHS Egypt joins The Bench's expanding portfolio of hospitality investment summits, including FHS World (Dubai), FHS Saudi Arabia (Riyadh), FHS Africa (Kenya) and the Branded Residences Forum series across multiple regions.

Under the theme ‘Where Heritage Inspires Investment’, FHS Egypt will convene owners, investors, operators, developers and government leaders to explore the next chapter of hospitality and real estate development in Egypt.

Egypt’s hospitality story is moving fast, supported by infrastructure momentum, tourism incentives and policy reform, and backed by the national agenda of Egypt’s Vision 2030. With a record 19 million tourists welcomed in 2025 and forecasts valuing Egypt’s hospitality sector at $9B by 2034, the market has both demand and runway.

A key driver of this momentum is the rapid rise of branded residences, as leading real estate developers increasingly partner with global hospitality brands to unlock new value across mixed-use and resort destinations, with 45% of high-net-worth investors interested in Egypt’s property market selecting branded residences as a key asset class. Reflecting this growing demand, branded residences will form a core focus of the FHS Egypt agenda, with dedicated content, expert insights and targeted networking opportunities designed to turn momentum into outcomes.

The action-packed two-day agenda will feature a wide range of topics covering investment, development and operational performance, including sessions focused on Egypt’s investment outlook, mega projects and incentives, smart tourism and digital transformation, sustainability, capital flows and deal structures, and sector growth across lifestyle, leisure, wellness, restaurants and branded residences.

“Egypt’s Vision 2030 is helping unlock a new era of opportunity across tourism and the built environment and hospitality sits at the centre of that growth,” said Matthew Weihs, Growth Director, The Bench. “FHS Egypt is a focused room for senior decision-makers to meet with intent, share market intelligence and progress opportunities, from capital structures and master planning to operations, performance and long-term value.”

For more information about FHS Egypt, please visit https://www.futurehospitality.com/egypt

About The Bench

The Bench has built a legacy as a global curator of opportunity, designing transformative forums and summits that empower the hospitality and travel industries to connect, innovate, and thrive. With over two decades of expertise, The Bench creates platforms that go beyond transactions to inspire collaboration and drive meaningful change.

Each event brings together government leaders, tourism ministries, global travel associations, leading hospitality brands, hotel owners and investors, airlines, destination developers, and more. From flagship gatherings like FHS World (formerly AHIC) and FHS Saudi Arabia, to FHS Africa (formerly AHIF) and AviaDev, The Bench creates events where ideas spark, relationships deepen, and investments take flight.

The Bench thrives on fostering dynamic and forward-looking dialogues, uniting industry pioneers to address challenges, seize opportunities, and co-create the future. Each event is crafted to deliver more than just connections - it’s about transforming ideas into action and building a better tomorrow. In 2025, Future Hospitality Summit events facilitated more than USD3 billion in business opportunities, connecting 3000+ C-Level hospitality investment decision-makers globally (JLL)

Discover more at thebench.com.

About FHS Egypt

Location: Sofitel Downtown Cairo Nile

Partners: Accor, BWH, KOFISI, Rotana Hotel Management Corporation PJSC, Advanced Computer Technology (ACT), JLL, Kerten Hospitality, QUO, Story Hospitality, The First Group Hospitality, ExploreTECH, HDL Automation

General Enquiries

Matthew Weihs, Commercial Director, The Bench

Email: hello@thebench.com

Media contact:

Muhammad Ahmed, Head of Marketing, The Bench

Email: muhammad.ahmed@thebench.com