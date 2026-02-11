Members will contribute youth perspectives to Forbes Middle East’s platforms and initiatives

The initiative strengthens dialogue between next‑generation talent and regional decision‑makers

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Forbes Middle East has announced the formation of the Leadership Team of the Forbes Middle East Youth Council during the Top Advisors and Investors Summit, held in Abu Dhabi on 10–11 February. This step reflects its commitment to supporting and empowering young leaders across the region and strengthening their role in advancing leadership and sustainability in the Middle East.

The formation of the Council’s leadership follows the official launch of the initiative during the Forbes Middle East Sustainability Leaders’ Summit 2025 in Abu Dhabi. The initiative attracted more than 3,000 applications from young leaders representing the sectors of innovation, entrepreneurship, the digital economy, media, science, and technology. From this pool, 10 young leaders were selected to assume responsibility for leading and managing the Youth Council.

The Council is chaired by Ali Mohamed Haji Al Khoori, with Nouf Al Katheeri serving as Vice Chair. The Leadership Team also includes Ahmed Al Ghardaqa, Fatma Almulla, Reema Almisfer, Mustafa Abd Ellatif, Saeed AlKhoori, Abdulla Al Shaikh, Dalal Alabdulrazzaq, and Nader Nassar, selected based on their professional track records, sectoral impact, and leadership influence.

Applicants who were not selected for the Leadership Team will be granted membership in the Forbes Middle East Youth Council, in addition to receiving integrated support that includes specialised workshops, participation in conferences and events, and leadership and capacity-building programmes designed to enhance their professional and leadership readiness.

Leadership Team Selection Framework

The Forbes Middle East Youth Council Leadership Team was selected through a rigorous and values-driven evaluation process designed to identify individuals who demonstrate genuine leadership potential and the ability to create meaningful impact.

Candidates were assessed based on their proven track record in leading initiatives and delivering youth-focused projects with measurable outcomes. Particular attention was given to their level of civic engagement, volunteer involvement, and broader contributions to their communities.

Beyond experience, the selection process focused on core leadership competencies — including strong communication skills, the ability to collaborate across diverse backgrounds, clarity of vision, critical thinking, and a demonstrated spirit of teamwork. The objective was to identify individuals who not only lead, but who elevate those around them.

Diversity was a central pillar of the selection approach. Consideration was given to geographic, academic, and professional backgrounds to ensure the Council reflects the breadth of youth perspectives across the region. This diversity strengthens the quality of dialogue and enhances the Council’s ability to serve as a credible advisory platform representing the ambitions and realities of young leaders.

Applicants who were not appointed to the Leadership Team will still join the Youth Council as members and will benefit from a structured development pathway that includes specialised workshops, access to high-level events and conferences, and targeted capacity-building programmes designed to strengthen their professional and leadership readiness.

Kholoud Al Omian, CEO and Editor-in-Chief of Forbes Middle East, said: “The formation of the Forbes Middle East Youth Council leadership and the selection of a distinguished group of young leaders reflects our commitment to building a promising generation and empowering them to become active partners in bridging youth aspirations with development plans and the future visions shaping the region and the world.”

She added: “We look forward to achieving tangible impact across our communities and economies by transforming young people’s creative and intellectual ideas into practical solutions that address the challenges of today and the future.”

Qaboos Khalid, Managing Director – Abu Dhabi , Forbes Middle East, said: “The formation of the Leadership Team of the Forbes Middle East Youth Council aims to empower young leaders and establish an effective governance framework that ensures their participation in initiatives with sustainable impact. The leaders were selected based on clear criteria that reflect professional competence, sectoral influence, and leadership vision, strengthening the Council’s ability to achieve its objectives.”

He added: “The Council operates within a regional initiative that strengthens partnerships with youth councils and leadership initiatives across the Middle East, while developing specialised programmes, facilitating knowledge exchange, and building future-focused visions that prepare the next generation of leaders to contribute to shaping the region’s future.”

Ali Mohammed Haji Al Khoori, Chair of the Forbes Middle East Youth Council, said: “Leading the Forbes Middle East Youth Council is an opportunity to bring young leaders together, strengthen regional collaboration, and empower the next generation to play an active role in driving sustainable development and achieving long-term impact.”

In the coming phase, the Leadership Team will work on developing the Council’s 2026 strategy, enhancing its regional role and supporting partnerships with youth councils and relevant entities across the region. This reinforces Forbes Middle East’s steadfast commitment to fostering strategic dialogue, empowering young leaders, unlocking their creative potential, and positioning them as a driving force in shaping today’s ideas and the decisions of the future.