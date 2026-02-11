Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: On the sidelines of the World Defense Show 2026, Bahri Logistics, one of the business units of the National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia (Bahri), signed two agreements to support the localization of supply chains in the defense and security sectors with AlKhorayef Commercial Company and SHAMAL Company. These steps reflect a shared direction toward enhancing operational integration and increasing the efficiency of supply chain solutions within the Kingdom.

This initiative leverages Bahri Logistics’ extensive expertise in defense logistics, as it has been the strategic logistics partner for the defense and security sectors in the Kingdom for decades. Through this role, Bahri Logistics supports the national defense and security ecosystem by enabling companies to access integrated, scalable logistics solutions that contribute to improving operational efficiency and enhancing responsiveness to operational readiness requirements for these sensitive sectors, amid the rapid growth of the defense and security industries in Saudi Arabia.

Commenting on the agreements, Eng. Soror Basalom, President of Bahri Logistics, said: “These agreements represent an extension of our strategy aimed at building high-value partnerships with leading national entities and providing flexible logistics solutions that support business sustainability and keep pace with growth aspirations. This aligns with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 to develop the logistics services sector and strengthen the Kingdom’s position as a global logistics hub.”

The two agreements also reflect the commitment of AlKhorayef and SHAMAL to enhancing the efficiency of their supply chains and leveraging national expertise to deliver operational solutions that support business expansion within the Kingdom and beyond.

It is worth noting that the agreements do not include any exclusive commitments or minimum operational volume requirements. They grant all parties full flexibility to define commercial terms for each service request individually, ensuring alignment of the solutions provided with business requirements and best industry practices.