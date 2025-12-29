MANAMA – Sustainability Forum Middle East (SFME) has announced National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) as a Forum Partner for its 4th edition, taking place on 27–28 January 2026 at the Four Seasons Hotel in the Kingdom of Bahrain, in the presence of H.E. Dr. Mohamed bin Mubarak Bin Daina, Minister of Oil & Environment and Special Envoy for Climate Affairs, and with the support of the Supreme Council for Environment.

As the Kingdom’s national bank and a leading driver of Bahrain’s financial sector development, NBB once again brings its strong commitment to sustainability and responsible banking to the Forum’s fourth edition. To be held under the theme “Advancing Alignment, Innovation, and Implementation for Energy and Climate Transformation”, the Forum will open with a Special Address by H.E. Jasem Mohamed Al Budaiwi, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, and will bring together more than 400 leaders across business and government, as well as sustainability and climate experts from across the region and internationally.

NBB employs a robust Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) framework aligned with Bahrain’s Economic Vision and the Kingdom’s broader sustainability and climate commitments. The Bank continues to promote sustainable practices among its customers and is innovating financial products and services to support the transition to a more sustainable energy future. Earlier this year, NBB introduced its Sustainable Finance Framework, which sets out a clear, transparent structure for evaluating and financing eligible green and social projects in line with international best practice including those across renewable energy, clean transportation, green buildings, and projects that enhance employment and community development.

In addition to NBB’s role as Forum Partner, Zaina Alzayani, Group Chief Strategy and Sustainability Officer at National Bank of Bahrain, will participate in the panel “Unlocking Climate Finance: Innovative Pathways for Transition and Resilience”. The session will explore how climate finance is evolving beyond traditional models to mobilise catalytic and blended capital for real-world delivery across the GCC and wider MENA region. Panellists will examine emerging financial instruments, including sustainability-linked loans, sovereign green bonds, debt-for-climate swaps, and other innovative structures, alongside the growing role of transition and adaptation finance in supporting decarbonisation, strengthening climate resilience, and driving sustainable economic growth. Drawing on NBB’s experience, the discussion will also consider how banks and financial institutions can help build pipelines of investable projects, de-risk climate investments, and unlock global pools of capital to support national net-zero ambitions and long-term development priorities.

Commenting on the occasion, Zaina Alzayani, Group Chief Strategy and Sustainability Officer at NBB, said, “The conversation around climate finance is increasingly centred on implementation. For banks, this means focusing on structures and instruments that can translate sustainability objectives into measurable outcomes, while managing risk and supporting economic growth. We are proud to partner with platforms such as SFME, which play a valuable role in aligning regional perspectives with global financial frameworks and practical market needs.”

Adding, Laila Danesh, Managing Director of FinMark Communication, the Forums Founder and Organiser, said, “We are delighted to welcome National Bank of Bahrain back again as a Forum Partner for our 2026 edition and thank them for their continued partnership and support. NBB has been at the forefront of integrating ESG into its business model and advancing sustainable finance in alignment with Bahrain’s Economic Vision 2030 and net-zero commitments. Their renewed partnership underscores the essential role financial institutions play in financing transition, scaling climate solutions, and embedding sustainability into everyday business and investment decisions.”

The Forum’s fourth edition will feature a strengthened programme, including a high-level National Vision discussion that will bring together ministers and other senior government officials to explore how the region can enhance national competitiveness as it advances towards its net-zero and broader sustainability goals. Additional sessions will convene diplomats, business leaders, financiers, and technology innovators to address transition finance, climate-aligned business transformation, energy transition, industrial decarbonisation, AI and next-generation technologies, the expanding role of carbon and biodiversity markets, and human capital development and capacity building. NBB’s sponsorship of SFME 2026 reflects its position as a national financial institution committed to supporting Bahrain’s Vision and the Kingdom’s broader transition towards a low-carbon economy, while contributing to regional efforts shaping the future of sustainable finance.

High-impact workshops will again be a core component of the Forum, with sessions led by KPMG, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), and Anthesis Group, among others to be announced. These workshops are designed to provide practical guidance and tools for organisations seeking to integrate climate considerations into strategy, reporting, operations, and financing.

The 2026 edition of Sustainability Forum Middle East is supported by Lead Partners: SAFA and Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait (BBK); Strategic Partner: United Nations Development Programme (UNDP); Forum Partners: Aluminium Bahrain (Alba), Arab Shipbuilding and Repair Yard (ASRY), Bahrain Ship Repairing and Engineering Company (BASREC), Gulf Aluminium Rolling Mill (GARMCO), and the American Chamber of Commerce Bahrain (AmCham Bahrain); Learning Partner: Impact for Learning & Development; Media Partners: Arab News and Al Ayam, and Marketing Partner: The Butterfly Effect.

