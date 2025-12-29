Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Dubai Calendar, the city’s official event listings platform, is kicking off the new year with an exceptional line-up of events throughout January 2026, featuring electrifying live concerts by globally renowned artists, unmissable world-class sporting events, and an impressive selection of arts and culture experiences.

From the continuation of the 31st edition of Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) to the 37th Hero Dubai Desert Classic golf tournament, January in Dubai promises unrivalled excitement and unforgettable moments for both residents and visitors.

RETAIL

Dubai Shopping Festival

Date: Until 11 January 2026

Until 11 January 2026 Location: Citywide

Citywide About: DSF continues into the New Year with a host of unbeatable retail offers, raffles and one-of-a-kind experiences across the city. Highlights in the final 11 days of the festival include the DSF Drones Show presented by Emarat, DSF Fireworks Nights, and the e& DSF Nights at Dubai Festival City Mall.

ARTS & CULTURE

Emirates Airline Festival of Literature

Date: 21-27 January 2026

21-27 January 2026 Location : InterContinental Dubai Festival Cit

: InterContinental Dubai Festival Cit About: The Emirates Airline Festival of Literature is the region’s largest celebration of the written and spoken word, bringing together world-class authors and local talent. Visitors of all ages can dive into a packed programme of literary debates, masterclasses, and hands-on workshops designed to inspire readers and writers alike.

Sikka Art & Design Festival

Date: 23 January-1 February 2026

23 January-1 February 2026 Location : Al Shindagha Historic District

: Al Shindagha Historic District About: The Sikka Art & Design Festival returns for its 14th edition, transforming the Al Shindagha Historic District into a vibrant hub for emerging UAE and GCC talent. Organised by Dubai Culture, this creative celebration features a mix of art installations, live performances, and workshops that reinforce Dubai's position as a global cultural capital.

Quoz Arts Fest

Date: 24-25 January 2026

24-25 January 2026 Location : Alserkal Avenue

: Alserkal Avenue About: The annual Quoz Arts Fest at Alserkal Avenue offers an exciting weekend of eclectic art galleries, live shows, and creative surprises. It’s the perfect family day out, complete with food trucks, activities for the kids, and even a dog-friendly atmosphere.

COMMUNITY

Al Wasl Season

Date: Until 2 May 2026

Until 2 May 2026 Location: Al Wasl Plaza, Expo City Dubai

Al Wasl Plaza, Expo City Dubai About: This six-month celebration at Expo City Dubai features cultural festivals, family events and community experiences under the theme “One Destination, Every Celebration”. Running until 2 May, the programme includes returning favourites such as Hai Ramadan, alongside new additions like the Harvest Festival-Hag Al Laila edition.

SPORT

Dubai Racing Carnival

Date: Every Friday in January 2026

Every Friday in January 2026 Location: Meydan Racecourse

Meydan Racecourse About: Continuing the 2025-2026 racing season, the Dubai Racing Carnival heads into the New Year with a line up of competitive fun every Friday night at Meydan Racecourse, with feature races including “Fashion Friday” on 23 January 2026. The Carnival is part of the build-up to the Dubai World Cup on 28 March 2026.

Hood to Coast Dubai

Date: 10 January 2026

10 January 2026 Location: Al Marmoom Desert Conservation Reserve

Al Marmoom Desert Conservation Reserve About: One of the world's most iconic relay races makes a return to Dubai at Al Marmoom Conservation Reserve. The race will see teams go head to head to compete in a series of challenging relay segments that tests endurance, strength and grit.

Silver Cup

Date: 10-24 January 2026

10-24 January 2026 Location: Al Habtoor Polo Resort and Club

Al Habtoor Polo Resort and Club About: As part of Dubai’s prestigious annual polo calendar, the Silver Cup will see six of the world’s best teams face off in a 20-goal handicap. Whether you’re a polo enthusiast or a group of friends looking for an afternoon of weekend fun, there’s something for everyone.

Marina Home Dubai Creek Striders Half Marathon 2026

Date: 11 January 2026

11 January 2026 Location: Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club

Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club About: Kick-start the New Year with the 23rd edition of the Marina Home Dubai Creek Striders Half Marathon. Enjoy iconic views of Old Dubai as running enthusiasts race around the 21km course.

Dubai Invitational

Date: 15-18 January 2026

15-18 January 2026 Location: Dubai Creek Resort

Dubai Creek Resort About: The inaugural edition of Dubai Invitational, a DP World Tour golf event, will take place over four action-packed days at Dubai Creek Resort with World No.2 Rory Mcllroy up against other internationally recognised pro players, global business leaders and celebrities as well as a host of entertainment options for visitors to enjoy.

Hero Dubai Desert Classic

Date: 22-25 January 2026

22-25 January 2026 Location: Majlis Course, Emirates Golf Club

Majlis Course, Emirates Golf Club About: The Hero Dubai Desert Classic, part of the DP World Tour's premier Rolex Series, returns for its 37th edition. It will be a special tournament for five-time major winner Rory Mcllroy as it marks 20 years since his first appearance at the event. Off the course, spectators can expect a line-up of entertainment and popular food vendors in the tournament village.

Dubai Racing Carnival: Fashion Friday

Date: 23 January 2026

23 January 2026 Location: Meydan Racecourse

Meydan Racecourse About: Fashion Friday, a much-awaited feature meeting in the Dubai Racing Carnival, will see fashionistas pulling out all the stops as they watch the racing in style in preparation for the Dubai World Cup contest.

LIVE ENTERTAINMENT

Leonid Agutin live

Date: 2 January 2026

2 January 2026 Location: Dubai Opera

Dubai Opera About: Don’t miss one of Russia’s most influential and globally distinguished stars of recent times live at Dubai Opera. Widely regarded for his musical influences, Agutin blends pop, funk and rock within his work.

Miami Band & Ayed

Date: 3 January 2026

3 January 2026 Location: Coca-Cola Arena

Coca-Cola Arena About: Four-piece Kuwaiti ensemble, Miami Band, will take to the stage at Coca-Cola Arena for one-night only. Rising to fame with smash hits such as Sekkah Zyadah and 3ashou, the band will be joined by fan favourite Ayed Yousef.

Thomas Anders live

Date: 3 January 2026

3 January 2026 Location: Dubai Opera

Dubai Opera About: Relive songs of the past with Thomas Anders live at Dubai Opera. Having sold more than 125 million records with iconic songs such as Brother Louie and Cheri, Cheri Lady, Anders is still widely recognised globally after more than 40 years in the industry.

Entertainment City

Date: 3 January 2026

3 January 2026 Location: Sheikh Rashid Hall, World Trade Centre

Sheikh Rashid Hall, World Trade Centre About: Enjoy this family Arabic musical theatrical performance, drawing on memories of a past childhood. The story of Entertainment City is about memory, hope, and rediscovering joy in forgotten places. Follow two young men as they breathe new life into an abandoned amusement park once full of fun and joy.

Khalid Abdulrahman live

Date: 4 January 2026

4 January 2026 Location: Dubai Opera

Dubai Opera About: Saudi Arabian artist Khalid Abdulrahman is set to perform live at Dubai Opera for one night only. Largely known by fans as "Mukhawi Al-Lay" (Night Dweller), Aldulrahman’s work has resonated with generations across the Arab world with emotional classic songs such as Allamtani Hobak, Bala Meaad and more.

Till Lindemann

Date: 4 January 2026

4 January 2026 Location: Coca-Cola Arena

Coca-Cola Arena About: The iconic Rammstein frontman takes to the stage on a solo project, Meine Welt. The German musical phenomenon will transform the Coca-Cola Arena into a powerful theatre of rock for a night of music and art.

Majid Al Mohandis

Date: 9 January 2026

9 January 2026 Location: Coca-Cola Arena

Coca-Cola Arena About: Witness Arabic hitmaker, Majid Al Mohandis, live for an evening of musical delights. The Iraqi sensation is set to impress with his vocals, performing hits such as Eateni Waqtan and Bdet Ateeb and more.

Anirudh live

Date: 11 January 2026

11 January 2026 Location: Coca-Cola Arena

Coca-Cola Arena About: Dust off your dancing shoes as Indian singer and legendary composer Anirudh Ravichander performs live at Coca-Cola Arena in a must-attend show. Known for his South Asian musical hits and influences transcending genres and creative industries, this evening is not to be missed.

Mounir & Wegz

Date: 17 January 2026

17 January 2026 Location: Coca-Cola Arena

Coca-Cola Arena About: Known for their infectious stage energy and catchy hits, actor-singer Mohamed Mounir and rapper Wegz will perform at Coca-Cola Arena for just one night. Expect a mix of rap, EDM trap, Shaabi and Mahragant, and more, in what promises to be a spectacular display of music.

ActivateMe™ Festival

Date: 17-18 January 2026

17-18 January 2026 Location: Dubai Silicon Oasis

Dubai Silicon Oasis About: Enjoy an interactive family fun-filled day out in Dubai Silicon Oasis. Aiming to inspire active and healthy living, the festival enables people of all ages to participate in a line-up of sport, dance, e-sports, music and much more.

Zakir Khan live

Date: 21 January 2026

21 January 2026 Location: Dubai Opera

Dubai Opera About: Gather your friends and head down to Dubai Opera for an evening of non-stop amusement with India’s comedic powerhouse Zakir Khan as he turns the smallest moments into a big barrel of laughs.

Rob Beckett

Date: 22 January 2026

22 January 2026 Location: Dubai Opera

Dubai Opera About: British stand-up favourite Rob Beckett is set to return to the stage in Dubai bringing with him a hilarious selection of new material to ensure laughs throughout. Expect his signature charm and quick wit for a night of non-stop comedy.

Lany - Soft World Tour

Date: 23 January 2026

23 January 2026 Location: Coca-Cola Arena

Coca-Cola Arena About: American alt-pop band Lany will be performing all the anthems they’re known for as part of their global tour. Fans can expect hits such as I Love You So Bad, Malibu Nights and much more.

Tom Odell

Date: 24 January 2026

24 January 2026 Location: Coca-Cola Arena

Coca-Cola Arena About: British music sensation Tom Odell, known for his emotive and powerful musical lyrics, will perform all of his beloved classics upon his return to Dubai. Music maestros can expect creative melodies such as Another Love and much more.

Dream Theater live

Date: 26 January 2026

26 January 2026 Location: Coca-Cola Arena

Coca-Cola Arena About: Grammy-award winning progressive metal legends Dream Theater make a standout return for a one night only show of theatrical performances. Pushing musical boundaries for more than 40 years, this celebratory tour will enable fans to witness some of their greatest tunes including Pull Me Under; Metropolis - Part I: The Miracle and the Sleeper; and As I Am to name just a few.

WICKED - The Musical

Date: 28 January-15 February 2026

28 January-15 February 2026 Location: Dubai Opera

Dubai Opera About: Global smash hit musical WICKED will commence performances at Dubai Opera for a limited time only. As they follow the story of two women in the land of Oz, who form an unlikely friendship, audiences can expect to be captivated through a series of live sets and more than 350 dazzling costumes.

Air Supply

Date: 30 January 2026

30 January 2026 Location: Coca-Cola Arena

Coca-Cola Arena About: Celebrate 50 years of Air Supply with an evening of nostalgia at the Coca-Cola Arena. Witness Graham Russell and Russell Hitchcock perform some of their most unforgettable hits from Lost in Love and All Out of Love to Making Love Out of Nothing at All.

Rishab Rikhiram Sharma live

Date: 31 January 2026

31 January 2026 Location : Coca-Cola Arena

: Coca-Cola Arena About: World-class sitar maestro Rishab Sharma heads to the city for a soothing ‘Sitar for Mental Health’ session that blends ancient strings with modern electronic beats. Following sold-out shows in New York and London, this performance offers a meditative escape designed to help de-stress and find inner peace.

Ministry of Sound 35 Dubai

Date: 31 January 2026

31 January 2026 Location : Ain Dubai Plaza

: Ain Dubai Plaza About: The iconic London-based club Ministry of Sound is set to debut its world tour in Dubai, bringing 35 years of dance music history to life through an electrifying day-to-night festival.

DINING

Dubai Burger Championship

Date: 8-11 January 2026

8-11 January 2026 Location : Dubai Media City Amphitheatre

: Dubai Media City Amphitheatre About: Taking place during Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF), the Dubai Burger Championship will bring together top homegrown favorites and global legends for the region’s biggest burger festival. Watch local icons like Pickl and High Joint face off against international heavyweights like Black Bear and La Birra Bar to compete for the ultimate title of ‘Dubai’s Best Burger’.

