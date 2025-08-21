The Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates (CBUAE), in collaboration with Al Nasr Sports Club, has issued commemorative silver coins to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the establishment of Al Nasr Sports Club, one of the most prestigious sports clubs in the UAE.

The issuance of the coin is a tribute to the Club’s role in supporting the sports movement and enhancing national identity over the past eight decades.

The CBUAE issued 1,000 commemorative silver coins, each weighing 40 grammes, with a design that combines the club's symbolism and its rich heritage.

The obverse of the coin features the Al Nasr Sports Club logo along with the place and year of establishment, "Dubai 1945". The reverse of the coin displays the coin's nominal value of "80 Dirhams" with the phrase "80th Anniversary of Establishment of Al Nasr Sports Club", surrounded by the name "Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates" in addition to the phrase "Commemorative Coin" in both Arabic and English.

The coins have been delivered to Al Nasr Sports Club and will not be available for sale at CBUAE’s headquarters or its branches.

Saif Humaid Aldhaheri, the CBUAE’s Assistant Governor for Banking Operations and Support Services, said, "The issuance of this coin reflects our keenness to mark important national events that contribute to fostering cultural and sporting awareness, and to highlight the achievements of national institutions at both local and global levels. Al Nasr Sports Club represents a sporting edifice that combines history with future ambition."

Engineer Marwan bin Ghalita, Chairman of the Board of Director of Al Nasr Sports Club, said, "Al Nasr Club is proud of its history and its pioneering role as the first club to lay the foundation for the sports movement in the UAE, celebrating eighty years of giving and achievements. The CBUAE’s issuance of the coin commemorates this legacy and consolidates the club’s position in national sports. We consider this day a historic milestone to be proud of, and we thank the CBUAE for highlighting this glory, affirming our commitment to continue the journey of development and successes to serve Emirati sports.”