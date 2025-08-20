Cairo, Egypt: Cityscape Egypt 2025, taking place from September 24th to 27th, is introducing its first International Pavilion to actively support cross-border investment and regional exchange. This expansion is a strategic move that supports Egypt’s national agenda to strengthen the real estate sector. The pavilion will provide a platform for global developers to connect directly with Egyptian investors and industry leaders, reflecting the growing trend of capital flowing between countries.

Building on this international focus, Cityscape Talks will also feature a dedicated panel discussion covering top destinations in real estate. The session will be held on September 26 from 15:45 to 16:30 pm. The discussion will offer expert insights into where and how to invest, with Ahmed Abbassi, CEO and Founder of Greca Group, sharing his perspective on international market dynamics and what investors should look for.

"We are incredibly proud to introduce the first International Pavilion at Cityscape Egypt 2025," said Robier Daniel, Cityscape Egypt Exhibition Director. "This new addition is a direct response to the market's evolution, where cross-border investment is becoming increasingly vital. The pavilion will serve as a dynamic hub, facilitating crucial connections between international developers and Egyptian investors, thereby creating new opportunities and further solidifying Egypt's position as a regional real estate leader."

Welcoming a new wave of international participants, the pavilion will feature leading developers from across the globe. Among them are:

DAMAC Properties, one of the leading luxury real estate companies in the UAE. Known for its upscale residential, commercial, and leisure properties, DAMAC is bringing to Cityscape a portfolio that reflects its strong presence in Dubai and other global markets, offering Egyptian and regional buyers access to high-end developments in attractive destinations.

Greca Developments, representing Greece through the Greca Group, will also be featured in the International Pavilion. The company specializes in creating modern, energy-efficient homes across prime locations in Europe. With a focus on sustainable design and long-term investment value, Greca aims to tap into the growing interest among Egyptian investors in acquiring properties across the Mediterranean.

From Oman, Wujha Real Estate brings a fresh perspective to the event. With a reputation for developing integrated communities that blend modern living with cultural authenticity, Wujha is showcasing its innovative residential offerings that appeal to both lifestyle buyers and investors looking for stable, long-term returns in the Gulf region.

Keller Williams, through its Golden Visa Consultancy New Life Team, will also be featured in the International Pavilion. With over a decade of real estate experience across Istanbul, Bodrum, Athens, and Larissa, their team specializes in Golden Visa projects in Athens, Thessaloniki, and Larissa, offering Egyptian investors opportunities to secure prime properties.

Cityscape’s expansion into international territory comes at a time when the real estate landscape is undergoing a shift, one where borders are becoming more fluid, capital is more mobile, and investment strategies are more globally minded. With the International Pavilion, Cityscape Egypt 2025 cements its role not only as a showcase of the local market but as a regional hub for forward-looking investment.