DOHA, QATAR: The 6th edition of the Build Your House (BYH) Exhibition and the inaugural Inspire Exhibition drew to a successful close on May 1, 2025 at the Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC). Held under the patronage of His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, the co-located events offered a significant platform for the construction, interior design, and architectural sectors in Qatar. Build Your House was inaugurated by His Excellency Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al Thani, Minister of Commerce and Industry, and His Excellency Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Attiyah, Minister of Municipality and Environment, along with other officials.

The exhibitions, which ran for four days, provided a venue for homeowners, consultants, suppliers, and industry professionals, facilitating trade and business, and establishing meaningful industry connections. Build Your House showcased the latest developments in home construction and renovation; while the co-located Inspire Exhibition presented a diverse array of premium home décor, furnishings, and lifestyle products.



The exhibitions generated substantial economic activity, with preliminary figures indicating a total deal value of approximately 800 million QAR. With the participation of 250 exhibitors and co-exhibitors showcasing a wide spectrum of products and services relating to home construction and interior design solutions, 9,700 unique visitors contributed to an overall footfall of 16,309. Visitors had the unique chance to learn about the industry and market trends. They also gained relevant knowledge and information from esteemed speakers at the 40+ Conference sessions, who provided deeper insights on topics ranging from sustainable and smart home solutions to the future trends shaping Qatar’s homebuilding process. The event was further supported by 5 ministries and administrations, 31 sponsors and partners, and 26 media partners, highlighting its significance in the industry.

Government entities have also played a significant role and greatly contributed to the events’ success, with representatives from the Ministry of Municipality, the Ministry of Social Development and Family, Kahramaa, and the Civil Defense of Qatar providing essential information and guidance on regulations and services. The popular Mostashari program continued to offer invaluable one-on-one consultations with industry experts, assisting homeowners at various stages of their building journey.

Rawad Sleem, Co-founder and General Manager of NeXTfairs for Exhibitions and Conferences, the event organizers, commented, "I would like to express my sincere gratitude to all our visitors, sponsors, exhibitors, and government representatives for their valuable support to Build Your House and Inspire Exhibitions. The success of these events has demonstrated the value these platforms bring to Qatar's ever-growing construction and design sectors. We have designed these events with the aim to empower Qataris and residents with the tools and connections needed to build their dream homes, and we look forward to even more successful editions that will continue driving growth and innovation in Qatar's industry. We remain committed to continuously develop and expand these events in order to effectively meet the evolving demands of the Qatari homebuilding and design market.”

For media enquiries, please contact: Abuzar Iqbal, PR Manager, MUSE; abuzar.iqbal@the-muse.co, +974 66999189

ABOUT NEXTFAIRS

NeXTfairs is an experienced and established event organizer that has been providing exceptional services for over 17 years. With a team of seasoned professionals, NeXTfairs offers comprehensive end-to-end event management solutions, including exhibitions and conferences tailored to meet the unique needs of the business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-customer (B2C) sectors. The company aims to position Qatar as a global leader in conferences, exhibitions, meetings, and events, building a global reputation as a premium destination for world-class business events.