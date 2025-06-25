Cairo, Egypt – Huawei Egypt’s Partner Summit 2025 under the theme “Joining Hands for a New Era” came to a powerful close, setting the stage for a new era of collaboration, underscoring the company’s commitment to driving digital transformation through innovative ICT solutions and strategic collaboration.

Held at the historic Marriott Mena House, the Summit acted as an excellent opportunity to exchange business ideas, future strategies and new solutions. Bringing together over 450+ representatives from across Egypt’s ICT landscape, including more than 90+ existing partners and over 45 prospective companies, reflecting Huawei’s rapidly growing ecosystem in Egypt.

The summit featured key technologies and evolving business models shaping Egypt’s digital future. Discussions delved into how artificial intelligence is transforming industries in Egypt, highlighting real-world applications that accelerate industrial intelligence and drive efficiency. Attendees explored new opportunities within Huawei’s Commercial Business, tailored to empower local channel partners and unlock growth. Huawei also shed light on its Public Cloud, which is secure, scalable, and designed to meet the specific needs of the Egyptian market. In parallel, the summit also focused on Huawei eKit, which aims to provide versatile solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and partner policies and guidelines.

The summit witnessed an award ceremony, celebrating the achievements of partners from across Egypt. Top management from key companies like Metra, SEE, Giza Systems, Click ITS, TeleTech, Mantrac, EGIT, AIS, and Redington were honored with awards for their remarkable performance, innovative approaches, and dedication to driving mutual success.

Mr. Benjamin Hou, CEO Huawei Egypt said, “Huawei’s strategy in Egypt over the past 25 years has been fully aligned with Egypt's Digital Vision. By nurturing a trusted partner ecosystem, investing in talent, and deploying next-generation technologies—from AI and cloud to secure connectivity—we aim to unlock Egypt’s full digital potential and reinforce its position as a regional ICT hub”

He added: “Our expanding footprint in Egypt would not be possible without the unwavering trust and collaboration of our partners. They are at the heart of our business, enabling us to deliver world-class solutions that drive real, measurable impact. Together, we are building a resilient, inclusive digital ecosystem that will shape Egypt’s prosperity for decades to come.”

Mr. Eric Sun, Director of Partner Development, Huawei Egypt, emphasized the company’s partner-first philosophy, stating: “Trust is the cornerstone of every great partnership, and it’s what drives our long-term approach to ecosystem growth. At Huawei, we are continuously strengthening our partner programs, expanding access to technical resources; so, every partner can grow confidently and unlock new value in Egypt’s evolving digital economy. Together with our partners, we’re not just developing solutions—we’re building the future.”

Mr. Ranjit Rajan, Vice President and Head of Research at IDC Middle East, Türkiye, and Africa, explored the next stage of digital transformation in the Middle East and Africa, along with the new digital technology investment priorities for 2025. These include AI, network and connectivity, multi-cloud, and security as key pillars for building a fully integrated and sustainable digital economy.

Mr. Qian Yibo, Industry Solutions Architect at Huawei, expressed his pride in the impressive attendance of Huawei Egypt partners at the annual summit and underscored the impact of the Manufacturing and Large Enterprises Business Unit in helping retailers achieve significant growth through digital transformation. This was accomplished by integrating cutting-edge technologies, leveraging Huawei’s deep expertise, and fostering a robust ecosystem.

Throughout the summit, Huawei emphasized that it is “a partner in progress and success, not just a technology provider.” By co-innovating and co-learning with local companies, Huawei aims to foster a collaborative environment where businesses of all sizes can thrive in the intelligent economy.