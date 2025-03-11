DOHA: Qatar Chamber will organize first edition of the 'Gulf-Africa Businesswomen's Forum' from May 5-6 to showcase investment opportunities in the Gulf and African markets, The forum, which will be held in collaboration between Qatar Chamber and Al Maraya Exhibition and Conferences Company, aims foster economic partnerships among businesswomen, and facilitate the exchange of experiences and knowledge on the latest trends in entrepreneurship and sustainable development.

Qatar Chamber and Al Maraya Exhibition and Conferences Company signed an agreement to cooperate in organising the forum.

The agreement was signed at the Chamber's headquarters by its Acting General Manager, Ali Bu Sherbak Al Mansouri, and the Company’s CEO, Jaber Al Mansouri.

Ibtihaj Al Ahmadani, Qatar Chamber board member and President of the Qatari Businesswomen Forum, said that the forum presents a valuable opportunity to discuss key issues and challenges facing cooperation between Gulf and African businesswomen. She also highlighted Africa as an attractive investment destination across various sectors, noting the growing Gulf interest in expanding investments in the continent.

Al Ahmadani emphasized the forum focusses on strengthening collaboration among businesswomen, which is a priority for Qatar Chamber. She also stressed that the Qatari Businesswomen Forum places great importance on supporting women entrepreneurs and paving the way for them to play a vital role in the Qatari economy.

Ali Bu Sherbak Al Mansouri underscored the Chamber's commitment to sponsoring this important forum, which brings together an elite of businesswomen from the Gulf and Africa to discuss opportunities for cooperation and explore investment prospects on both sides.

He emphasized that this sponsorship reflects the Chamber's interest to supporting businesswomen and enhancing their role in economic development. He added that the forum will serve as an ideal platform for fostering communication between Gulf and African businesswomen, opening new horizons for trade and investment cooperation.

Jaber Al Mansouri, CEO of Al Maraya Exhibitions and Conferences, expected a wide participation in the first edition of the forum from the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and African countries, noting that the forum's objectives go beyond networking and meetings, aiming to establish lasting bridges for future cooperation in trade and investment within women's entrepreneurship.

The forum will host former and current African senior officials along with several female CEOs of major African companies. It will also feature a series of panel discussions, aimed at reviewing success stories and highlighting promising sectors that could offer investment opportunities for businesswomen from both the Gulf and Africa.

