New addition will be the Snow Duathlon, alongside exciting summer activities in Hatta

DUBAI: The Dubai Sports Council has announced the launch of its “Our Summer is Sporty” initiative, which will run until the end of August.

The events will take place across various locations in Dubai, featuring new and diverse activities such as the first-ever Snow Duathlon, indoor mall races and snow-based stationary cycling competitions. The initiative is being organised in collaboration with numerous national institutions and sports event organisers.

“Our Summer is Sporty” aims to promote a culture of physical activity and encourage all segments of society - residents and visitors of all ages and nationalities - to actively participate in summer sports. It stands as a pioneering community initiative to enhance the quality of life in Dubai and further solidify its position as one of the most active cities in the world.

Wide range of events, locations

The initiative offers a broad array of sports activities, including beach, snow, water, mountain, women’s and People of Determination events. It also features competitive tournaments, training camps and recreational activities, providing an inclusive community platform that aligns with Dubai’s vision of becoming the world’s most active city.

Snow sports highlights

Ski Dubai at Mall of the Emirates will host an exciting line-up of innovative snow sports events. Leading the programme is the first-ever Snow Duathlon, scheduled for June 29. Additional activities include snow yoga, snow walking, open challenges, fitness classes and snow spinning sessions specially designed for women and families in a safe, professionally organised environment.

The programme also features a women’s snow hike, adaptive skiing activities for People of Determination, ice skating championships, a senior citizens’ snow walk and a summer ski camp.

Among the unique activities is snow yoga (Snoga), which recently attracted significant participation from women at Ski Dubai, where temperatures reached minus 4 degrees Celsius. Other events include fitness competitions at Luna Sports Centre for women, the Kabayan Badminton Challenge at We Meet Sports Club and the Ski Dubai Grand Prix for freestyle skating.

Mountain activities

Hatta will host a range of summer sports events, supported by the Supreme Committee for Overseeing the Development of Hatta. Activities will include mountain hiking, trail running, kayaking, yoga, night walks and indoor sports sessions in air-conditioned halls.

Water sports adventures

Jumeirah beaches and the Waterfront will feature a series of water sports events, including kayaking, stand-up paddling and wakeboarding.

The Dubai International Marine Club will organise an Open Water Sports Day at Jumeirah Beach, offering surfing and kayaking activities. In collaboration with the Dubai Sailing and Yacht Club, a series of summer sailing races and other marine events will also be held.

The Hamdan Sports Complex will host several key events, including the Iron Star Indoor Triathlon, the Global Meet Festival and a variety of activities for senior citizens.

Mall races

Several indoor running races will take place across Dubai’s shopping malls, providing a unique, climate-controlled environment suitable for all age groups and offering an enjoyable summer experience for running enthusiasts.

The scheduled mall races include:

Dubai Hills Mall: June 28 and July 13

Ibn Battuta Mall: July 13

City Centre Mirdif: July 6

Mall of the Emirates: August 3

Wafi Mall: August 10

Dubai Festival City Mall: August 31

In addition to these, many other indoor running races will be organised throughout Dubai.

Diverse competitions and camps

The initiative also features specialised training programmes for various community groups, particularly women, senior citizens and People of Determination. Programmes will include women’s fitness classes, as well as women’s football and basketball tournaments at Danube Sports World and Jam Sports Academy.

Special fitness activities will also be provided for senior citizens, alongside inclusive sports events that enable People of Determination to actively participate in a supportive, integrated environment.

A series of summer sports camps will target children and youth, offering multi-sport training in swimming, gymnastics and skating under the supervision of certified coaches at fully equipped sports facilities.

The children’s summer camp at Dubai Sports World and the sports camp at Danube Sports World will run concurrently from June 30 to August 22.

Additional sporting events include:

The World Curling Masters Tour at Dubai Ice Rink on July 4

Fight Night Boxing Championship on July 4 at The Crafty Fox, Jumeirah Golf Estates

Wrestling Championship at Warehouse Four on July 19

Cycling and scooter competitions at the Meydan track, offering participants professional outdoor sports experiences

Men’s football and basketball tournaments at Danube Sports World and Jam Sports Academy

Public and private sector collaboration

The “Our Summer is Sporty” initiative is supported by numerous governmental and private sector organisations. Events and activities are being held in collaboration with specialised local and international sports organisers at fully-equipped venues such as Hamdan Sports Complex, Dubai Sports World, Danube Sports World, Ski Dubai and various multi-purpose sports centres.

Promoting an active lifestyle

The initiative is part of the Dubai Sports Council’s broader vision to make physical activity an essential component of daily life for the emirate’s residents and visitors. All events are organised to the highest safety and professional standards, with additional activities to be announced in the coming weeks.

The Dubai Sports Council invites all members of the community to participate in these diverse activities, take advantage of this pioneering initiative, and enjoy the many opportunities to stay active throughout the summer.