Abu Dhabi: Al Masaood Equipment Rental, part of Abu Dhabi’s Al Masaood Group, has just concluded a successful participation at the Middle East Event Show 2025 in Dubai. Engaging with over 5,000 industry stakeholders from across the region, the event provided a strategic platform for the Division to connect with decision-makers shaping the future of the events industry.

Through a dynamic stand experience and targeted seminars on innovation, sustainability, and emerging technologies, Al Masaood Equipment Rental spotlighted its full suite of rental solutions tailored for event operations. These include a fleet of power, energy, and lighting solutions, as well as temporary buildings and fencing barriers.

Concluding the exhibition, Al Masaood Equipment Rental served as a Gold Sponsor of the awards ceremony, where the division presented the evening’s awards, further cementing its role in the region’s growing events ecosystem. Norma Shaheen, General Manager, Al Masaood Equipment Rental said “Our participation as a Gold Sponsor at the Middle East Event Show marks another proud milestone for Al Masaood Equipment Rental. Over the past two years, we’ve grown into a trusted partner for some of the UAE’s most iconic events from Dubai Seven’s, Liwa Festival, MOTN to Saadiyat Nights, delivering integrated solutions in power, lighting, and infrastructure. This momentum reflects our team’s dedication and our unwavering commitment to elevating the events and entertainment industry”.

Established in 2023, Al Masaood Equipment Rental was formed as a strategic synergy between Al Masaood Bergum and Al Masaood Power Division, catering to multiple industries such as events, entertainment, oil & gas, construction, power, marine, and many others