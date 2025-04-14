Muscat – Oman and Morocco have agreed to expand cooperation across key sectors including trade, energy, education and tourism, following the seventh session of the Oman-Morocco Joint Committee held in Muscat on Sunday.

The meeting was co-chaired by Sayyid Badr bin Hamad al Busaidi, Foreign Minister of Oman, and Nasser Bourita, Morocco’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates.

In his opening remarks, Sayyid Badr highlighted the strong historical ties between the two countries, underpinned by mutual trust and respect. He noted that the session reflected the commitment of both sides to enhance regular consultation and advance cooperation, particularly in economic, investment, commercial, industrial, tourism, and educational sectors. He also stressed the importance of leveraging technology and innovation and empowering the private sector.

Bourita praised Oman’s role in promoting peace and stability in the region and globally, describing it as “balanced and effective” under the leadership of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik. He called Omani-Moroccan relations a model of bilateral cooperation, built on a shared vision and long-standing ties.

The Moroccan minister reaffirmed his country’s interest in expanding economic and development cooperation with Oman and expressed support for strengthening institutional coordination and exchanging expertise.

At the conclusion of the session, the two sides signed four memoranda of understanding covering digital transformation, renewable energy, mutual recognition of maritime certificates, and sports cooperation. They also signed an executive programme for collaboration in the tourism sector.

In a joint statement, Oman and Morocco reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation in areas such as trade, education, logistics, culture and investment. The statement also underlined the importance of joint Arab action and respect for national sovereignty.

The two countries reiterated their opposition to any interference in the internal affairs of states and condemned all forms of terrorism and extremism. They called for unified regional and international efforts to counter these threats and eliminate their sources.

