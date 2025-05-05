Cairo – Amid the rapid growth of the food manufacturing and consumer goods sectors in Egypt and across Africa, the 13th edition of Fi Africa and ProPak MENA will occur from June 2 to 4, 2025, at the Egypt International Exhibition Center. Held under the Ministries of Trade & Industry and the Ministry of Environment's patronage and supported by a host of international and regional partners, the event comes at a pivotal time when innovation is critical to boosting production and competitiveness. This is especially significant as Egypt’s food market grew by 35% in 2024, with forecasts estimating it will reach USD 125.4 billion by 2028.

In line with global trends toward sustainability and supply chain efficiency, the exhibition offers a strategic platform for market expansion and export development. These include collaborations with the Ministries of Trade and Industry and the Environment, as well as global organizations such as the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), the World Packaging Organization (WPO), the Middle East and North Africa Food Safety Associates (MEFOSA), the Egyptian Organization for Standardization and Quality (EOS), the Arab Health Development Organization (AHDO), the Egyptian Accreditation Council (EGAC), the Chamber of Printing and Packaging Industries (CPPI), the Chamber of Food Industries (CFI), and the Chamber of Cereals Industry.

This year marks the largest edition in the history of both exhibitions, with over 400 exhibitors from Egypt, the Middle East, Asia, and Europe—including Italy, Germany, Turkey, India, China, the UAE, Malaysia, and Jordan—alongside more than 16,000 professional visitors and decision-makers, reinforcing Egypt’s position as a leading regional hub for food manufacturing, supply, and export.

Commenting on the event, Mostapha Khalil, Group Director at Informa Markets Egypt, stated: "Egypt’s unique strategic location, alongside a packaging industry valued at $4.8 billion and more than 17,000 companies operating in the food manufacturing sector, positions the country as a key driver of industrial growth in the region. Through these exhibitions, we aim to stimulate investment, accelerate industrial development, and reinforce Egypt’s position as a central hub within global supply chains, while also advancing the transition toward sustainable manufacturing and launching innovative initiatives with long-term regional and international impact."

Meanwhile, Mohamed Abdel Hamid, Exhibition Director of Fi Africa and ProPak MENA, said: "Egypt’s selection as the regional arm for two major global exhibitions highlights its role as a gateway to Africa, with the event aiming to introduce global trends to manufacturers, promote investment opportunities, support government initiatives, open new markets for Egyptian producers, and advance sustainability and food waste reduction through innovative packaging technologies.”

This year’s edition will serve as a marketplace for the latest FMCG products and services, supported by leading sponsors like Hi-Tek, UniOil, Kamena (platinum sponsor), and Mashreq (gold sponsor). Fi Africa will highlight food ingredients, sweeteners, flavors, supplements, coffee, and tea, while ProPak MENA focuses on packaging, printing, industrial automation, and bakery & confectionery solutions, catering to the full spectrum of the FMCG supply chain, while attracting a wide range of industry stakeholders and reinforcing the event’s role as a strategic hub.

The FI Africa and ProPak MENA Conference this year will be held under the theme "The African Food and Packaging Value Chain Conference," in collaboration with the UNIDO, covering the food, beverage, and packaging industries from raw materials to the shelves. The agenda includes a variety of activities aimed at supporting the growth of food and beverage manufacturing and boosting exports through education and training. It will host panel discussions on value chains and the challenges facing the sector in Africa.

The event will feature a roundtable on food waste reduction and food security, organized by Informa Markets, LibanPack, UNIDO, the World Packaging Organization, and Wageningen University & Research, alongside specialized training in gelato production and baking. It will also host the Annual Gathering for Women in F&B, now expanded to include male leaders, with all activities aiming to empower industry professionals and boost product competitiveness in local and regional markets.

Both Fi and ProPak are part of globally recognized event series—Fi held in 11 countries and ProPak in 6, demonstrating their global strength and trust. Egypt’s selection as the regional hub supports Informa Markets’ strategy to empower local industries, enhance global competitiveness, and promote sustainability, with the exhibitions aiming to drive investment, strengthen local industry, and position Egypt as a key player in global food manufacturing.