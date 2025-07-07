Cairo – Juhayna Food Industries has been cooperating with Al Rashed Distribution Company in Saudi Arabia in line with its business strategy of targeting new markets.

Juhayna currently exports its products to 48 countries, while entering into partnerships with local distributors to scale its business in the targeted countries, according to a bourse disclosure.

Last May, the EGX-listed firm secured a loan valued at EGP 1.90 billion from Commercial International Bank-Egypt (CIB) to finance the purchase of a new citrus production line.

In 2024, Juhayna logged 168% year-on-year (YoY) higher consolidated net profits at EGP 2.73 billion, versus EGP 1.02 billion.

