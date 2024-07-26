In line with its mission to build entrepreneurs' skills that enable them to play a more impactful role in their local communities, Orange Jordan organized a workshop revolving around the Agile methodology principles. It has gained growing importance in the field of project management, as it focuses on rapid product development, leading to more effective results.

The interactive workshop was designed for newly joined participants in the 3rd cohort of Orange AI Incubator, with the sole purpose of providing them with the opportunity to build their capabilities and enrich their knowledge about one of the most trending topics.

The workshop focused on instilling key Agile principles, including trust, collaboration, and a goal-driven mindset. With their extensive project management expertise, trainers Hanaa Al-Alami and Ruba Al-Nasser guided participants in adopting an agile approach, characterized by flexibility and adaptability. By embracing this methodology, entrepreneurs can propel their businesses to new heights, driven by focused efforts and precise outcomes.

Orange Jordan emphasized that the inauguration of the 3rd cohort serves as a cornerstone of the educational journey of the entrepreneurs that focuses on the most cutting-edge skills that are aligned with the global revolution and the connected new trends.

According to Orange, the Agile methodology is essential for startups as it helps them acquire results and a people-focused mentality, rather than focusing on stages and processes, to manage projects effectively leading to more positive results.

Orange Jordan has been fast to adopt the Agile methodology within its operations since 2021 as part of its efforts to foster a culture of flexibility in work.

It is worth mentioning that Orange AI Incubator is co-funded by ISSF and co-designed by PSUT. It aims to increase the opportunities of entrepreneurs and development teams in the creative process and registered startups in their early stages, enhance their skills in artificial intelligence, enable them to secure investments, and offer networking opportunities to develop solutions that serve socio-economic development.

About Orange Jordan

Orange Jordan is one of the subsidiaries of Orange Global Group, which is present in 26 countries around the world. Orange Jordan operates in line with the Group’s strategy “Lead the Future”, and through its positioning as a Responsible Digital Leader, it supports the national digital transformation vision. Orange Jordan prioritizes community service, and in this context, it implements a comprehensive CSR strategy that revolves around 4 pillars including digital education, digital inclusion, entrepreneurship, climate and environment.

Orange Jordan, with more than 1600 employees in 301 shops and locations across Jordan, strives to provide the best customer experience through an integrated set of digital solutions including fixed, mobile, internet, data, and Smart Life Solutions to around 4.1 million customers in Jordan.

Orange Jordan’s solutions are comprehensive as they serve businesses in addition to individuals under its sub brand Orange Business.

Orange Jordan inspires by its values namely transparency, agility, results-oriented, customer centricity, collaboration, caring, and excellence.

About Orange

Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with revenues worth 39.7 billion euros in 2023 and 129,500 employees worldwide until 31 March 2024, including 72,500 employees in France. The Group has a total of 282 million customers worldwide until 31 March 2024, including 243 million mobile customers and 21 million fixed broadband customers. The Group is present in 26 countries. Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies under the brand Orange Business. In February 2023, the Group presented its strategic plan "Lead the Future", built on a new business model and guided by responsibility and efficiency. "Lead the Future" capitalizes on network excellence to reinforce Orange's leadership in service quality.

Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (symbol ORAN).

