Riyadh – The National Center for Privatization & PPP (NCP) has formalized a partnership with the Association for the Improvement of American Infrastructure (AIAI) by signing a memorandum of cooperation (MoC) to strengthen professional development in privatization and public-private partnerships (PPPs) and deepen engagement with the US private sector. The agreement was signed during NCP’s participation in the Saudi-US Investment Forum, held in Riyadh on May 13, 2025, as part of President Trump’s visit to the Kingdom.

Hosted at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Center, the Forum brought together leading Saudi and American investors to celebrate a bilateral relationship nearly a century in the making. Program highlights included ministerial sessions, CEO panels, and discussions covering clean energy, artificial intelligence, advanced manufacturing, digital infrastructure, biotechnology, defense, finance, and health.

The MoC was signed by Mr. Mohannad Basodan, CEO of NCP, and Ms. Lisa Buglione, Executive Director of AIAI. It reflects NCP’s continued commitment to aligning with international best practices and fostering cross-border knowledge exchange. AIAI is a nonprofit organization composed of leading infrastructure experts in the US, dedicated to advancing the use of the PPP model through a hands-on, action-driven approach. The organization provides education, resources, and advisory tools to equip public and private stakeholders with the knowledge needed to successfully deliver infrastructure projects.

Under the agreement, NCP and AIAI will collaborate to develop and issue professional certification programs, establish a specialized “Train-the-Trainers” program to build national PPP expertise, and broaden access to the US private sector through AIAI’s extensive network of members and institutional resources. The MoC will also support mutual knowledge sharing through joint participation in events, expert visits, organization of forums, and specialized sessions, as well as other mutually agreed initiatives.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Basodan stated: “This collaboration represents a key step forward in NCP’s mission to institutionalize global best practices in PPP and expand international engagement. By collaborating with AIAI, we are reinforcing our commitment to building a world-class PPP ecosystem one that enables knowledge transfer, empowers Saudi professionals, and unlocks new opportunities for US private sector participation in the Kingdom’s upcoming infrastructure agenda, in line with Saudi Vision 2030”.

Commenting on this, Ms. Lisa Buglione mentioned that: “AIAI has spent years building a coalition of experienced voices committed to strengthening infrastructure through PPPs. We’re honored to support NCP as they lead efforts to expand PPPs and continue to drive infrastructure investment in the Kingdom. I want to recognize Thomas Sherman, Director of AIAI’s Education and Advisory services who lead the effort to cultivate this unique partnership. We look forward to sharing global best practices and supporting the NCP as they advance Saudi Vision 2030”.