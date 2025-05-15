Saudi Arabia - Terra Drone Arabia, the local arm of Terra Drone in Saudi Arabia, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Inspection Technology and Quality Assurance National Institute (ITQAN) to introduce a structured, multi-level Drone Inspection Training Program.

The program aims to develop a highly skilled Saudi workforce in drone operations and aerial inspection technologies.

The signing ceremony took place at ITQAN's campus in Juaymah, Ras Tanura, marking a pivotal step in advancing Saudi Arabia's industrial inspection capabilities through the integration of the latest drone technologies.

Saudi Arabia's oil & gas, petrochemical, and energy sectors present significant opportunities for the adoption of drone-based inspection solutions.

However, the widespread deployment of drone technology is currently constrained by a limited pool of qualified drone operators and certified inspection professionals.

This partnership aims to build a nationally recognised training program that equips Saudi talent with the technical and regulatory expertise needed to lead in this emerging field, supporting Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 and localisation goals and the future of smart inspections in the Kingdom.

Under the MoU, ITQAN will host and operate the drone training programs, while Terra Drone Arabia will provide expert instructors, curriculum development, and industry-standard drones and software.

The joint training programs are set to launch in May this year, with additional courses to follow throughout 2025.

Each program combines classroom instruction and hands-on field training, carefully designed to ensure compliance with Saudi regulations on drone operations, align with industry-specific applications, and adhere to international inspection standards. -TradeArabia News Service

