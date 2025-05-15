Saudi Arabia - Samsung E&A, a global energy solutions provider, has launched CompassH2, a next-generation green hydrogen production plant solution developed in collaboration with Nel, a leader in hydrogen electrolyser technology.

The plant aims to achieve the world's best performance and cost-competitiveness, serving as a pathfinder to the optimal Levelised Cost of Hydrogen (LCOH).

The official launch will take place during the World Hydrogen Summit 2025 in Rotterdam Ahoy, Netherlands, on May 21.

CompassH2 combines Nel's world-class electrolyser technology with Samsung E&A's global engineering excellence, delivering optimised design and unmatched efficiency. Key highlights include best system efficiency with optimised design, system-level performance guarantees, comprehensive engineering support, and an end-to-end solution offering. The plant is designed with scalability in mind, starting with a base capacity of 100 megawatts, allowing for flexible expansion based on project needs.

Nel, headquartered in Norway, is a global leader in clean hydrogen production technologies, offering both alkaline water electrolysis (AWE) and proton exchange membrane (PEM) technologies. The company is at the forefront of the green hydrogen revolution, as the global eco-friendly energy market rapidly expands due to decarbonisation trends and tightening environmental regulations.

Samsung E&A has declared "addressing societal challenges through technology" as a key pillar of its mid-to-long-term strategy in the era of energy transition. The company is accelerating its expansion into new energy and eco-friendly sectors through its three E&Able strategies: ▷E&Able Low (low carbon), ▷E&Able Zero (carbon-free), and ▷E&Able Circle (environment).

