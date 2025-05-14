Built on three pillars – Maheerah Network, Maheerah Programme, and Maheerah Alumni – the Network will foster leadership, learning, and connection

Powered by Publicis Groupe, Maheerah Network will support 26 existing alumni and aims to produce over 100 graduates by 2030

Riyadh – Saudi Arabia: Athar – Saudi Festival of Creativity, the largest gathering for the creative marketing industry in Saudi Arabia, has officially announced the launch of the Maheerah Network today at the Crowne Plaza Riyadh RDC Hotel & Convention. The initiative, powered by Publicis Groupe, is set to become a year-round platform dedicated to enabling, inspiring, and nurturing women in the creative marketing and communications industry in the Kingdom. The network will consist of three core pillars: Maheerah Network, Maheerah Programme, and Maheerah Alumni.

Mohamed Al Ayed, Vice Chairman of Athar Festival and CEO of TRACCS, said: “Saudi Arabia continues to make significant strides in women’s empowerment and is firmly on track to achieving its Vision 2030 goals. As the Kingdom’s foremost creative marketing event, Athar Festival recognizes its responsibility in advancing the participation and leadership of women in the industry. The launch of Maheerah Network is a result of our continued commitment to this endeavour. The growth potential of the local marcomms industry is immense, and the transformative journey of women from being participants to industry leaders and narrative shapers is well underway. At Athar Festival, we are happy and proud to play our part.”

Bassel Kakish, Chief Executive Officer, Publicis Groupe Middle East & Turkey added: “When we partnered with Athar Festival to bring Maheerah to life two years ago, we didn’t anticipate the depth of response, or the powerful community that would grow from it. It quickly became clear that we were meeting a real need for women living and working in Saudi Arabia’s marketing communications industry — a space to learn, connect, and thrive. In a market where the industry is already thriving, Maheerah has become a platform to further unlock the talent, ambition and leadership potential of women across the Kingdom. Now in its third year, the program has evolved into a year-round network, and we have shared ambitions to grow it into one of the strongest communities of women in Saudi Arabia, supporting and enabling the next generation of leaders in our industry.”

Unveiling a roadmap that is set to expand over the next three years, the Maheerah Network is designed to be a long-term enabler for women in every stage of their career. The first of its kind for women in creative marcomms in Saudi Arabia, the initiative aims to establish an industry standard for leadership, empowerment, and continuous development.

The journey begins with Maheerah Network, foundational series of year-round activities geared toward women from across the industry. Through online and offline events, access to exclusive insights, and learning opportunities such as webinars and networking meetups, it aims to build early confidence, capability, and community.

The second pillar, the Maheerah Programme, is a high-level learning and development track for women in senior roles from across the industry. With its third iteration taking place during Athar Festival 2025 later this year in October, it will feature curated workshops, leadership coaching, and executive-level training designed to equip participants with the tools to step into strategic and leadership roles within the creative sector.

Building on that, the Maheerah Alumni pillar creates an enduring network for graduates of past editions of the Maheerah Programme. Alumni will continue to benefit from tailored professional growth experiences including webinars, mentorship with industry leaders, and in-person gatherings. Leading by example across organisations such as NEOM, Nestle, STA, and more, members represent a growing cross-section of sectors including marketing, advertising, PR, and technology.

Maheerah Network is an initiative by Athar Festival and powered by Publicis Groupe.

About Athar – Saudi Festival of Creativity

Athar - Saudi Festival of Creativity, presented by Motivate Media Group and TRACCS, is Saudi Arabia’s foremost creative marketing event. Aligning with Saudi Vision 2030, Athar sets the stage for leaders, decision-makers, and emerging talent to connect, share insights, and drive creative endeavours across the Kingdom's burgeoning sectors.