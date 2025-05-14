The retreat highlighted the Ministry's capabilities in data readiness, skills, governance, and ethical practices.

Dubai: The Ministry of Finance (MoF) has organised a retreat on Artificial Intelligence (AI), bringing together senior ministry leaders, subject matter experts, and representatives from strategic partners to review the results of the AI maturity assessment and launch the ministry's new AI plan.

The new AI plan focuses on six key areas: Financial Foresight, Smart Operations, Data Governance, Capacity Development, Infrastructure, and Organisational Impact. These pillars are designed to support the ministry's priorities, enhance operational efficiency, and foster innovation across government financial workflows.

Enhancing digital readiness

Fatima Yousef Al Naqbi, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for the Support Services Sector, said that the retreat aimed to support the ministry's efforts to incorporate AI best practices in creating a more efficient and sustainable financial system.

“AI has become a strategic tool to guide policies and create real added value in financial planning and government management,” she said.

She added that the new AI plan provides a clear roadmap to enhance the ministry's digital readiness, promote a culture of innovation, and collaborate with both public and private sector partners to further the UAE’s leadership in adopting emerging technologies in the financial sector.

Interactive Discussions

The retreat featured a detailed presentation on the ministry’s AI maturity assessment, covering current capabilities in data readiness, skills, governance, and ethical practices.

The event also included interactive discussions with strategic partners to interpret the assessment results and align them with long-term strategic goals.

It also explored how to integrate these findings with the ministry's objectives to ensure AI initiatives drive sustainable organisational growth and innovation.

This event is part of the Ministry of Finance's commitment to developing its institutional and digital capabilities, promoting the use of modern technologies, and offering innovative solutions that support sustainable development strategies and good governance in the UAE.