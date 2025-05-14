H.E. Sheikh Sultan Bin Saqer Al Nuaimi, Vice Chairman of the Ajman Chamber's Board of Directors, affirmed that the Chamber's ongoing efforts to enhance the business environment, promote investment opportunities within the emirate, develop international relationship networks, and stimulate intra-regional trade. These endeavors contribute to strengthening Ajman's position as an attractive hub for business and investment, contributing to the goals of Ajman Vision 2030.

He clarified that the Chamber's participation in the "SelectUSA" Investment Summit in the United States of America represents a significant step towards exploring new investment prospects and bolstering the presence of the emirate of Ajman on the global economic stage. The summit, taking place from May 11 to 14 in National Harbor, Maryland, is anticipated to host 5,000 participants representing a wide array of nations worldwide.

The Ajman Chamber is participating within the United Arab Emirates' delegation at the investment summit in the United States of America with the aim of forging partnerships, developing international cooperation ties, and exploring novel investment opportunities that align with the emirate's strategic directions, as well as gaining insights into global economic trends.

Sheikh Sultan Al Nuaimi stated, " Our participation aims to establish strategic partnerships with American and international institutions and companies, and to highlight the promising sectors within the emirate, such as industry, energy, education, healthcare, tourism, innovation, artificial intelligence, advanced industries, construction, and other promising fields."

He also emphasized the Ajman Chamber's commitment to leveraging its participation in the investment summit by holding a series of bilateral meetings with representatives of investment institutions and international companies, aiming to create strong cooperation channels and explore potential partnership opportunities. Furthermore, the Chamber seeks to participate in specialized sessions that present the latest global trends and experiences in the field of investment.