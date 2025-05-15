Saudi tourism investment company Asfar has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Minor Hotels, marking a significant milestone in its hospitality investments.

The agreement aims to create vibrant tourism destinations across the Kingdom, focusing on local content and community empowerment, reported SPA.

The MoU will integrate locally inspired designs, products, and experiences into properties, ensuring authentic experiences and sustainable economic opportunities for local communities.

The agreement will also develop lifestyle-oriented properties catering to evolving traveller preferences across the Kingdom's most promising tourism destinations.

The signing ceremony was presided over by CEO of Asfar Dr. Fahad bin Mushayt and Senior Vice President of Minor Hotels Middle East and Africa Amir Golbarg, at Future Hospitality Summit (FHS) in Saudi Arabia.

Dr Mushayt said: “This agreement with Minor Hotels is a strategic leap forward in our mission to unlock the full tourism potential of Saudi Arabia. By bringing globally respected hospitality brands into promising destinations, we’re not only enriching our investment portfolio — we’re also introducing unique guest experiences that blend the warmth of Thai hospitality with the depth and authenticity of Saudi culture. Together, we are shaping destinations that deliver on the promise of Vision 2030 and leave a lasting impact on communities, visitors, and the tourism landscape at large.”

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).