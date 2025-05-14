Riyadh – Boston Consulting Group (BCG) is excited to launch the 7th edition of Jeel Tamooh, a leadership development program to empower Saudi Arabia’s next generation of leaders. This year, over 150 students from top universities across the Kingdom will take part in a six-month program designed to provide them with the skills and insights needed to lead in a rapidly evolving world. The program will focus on key sectors such as innovation, sustainability, fintech, and economic development.

Since its launch in 2019, Jeel Tamooh has empowered a growing network of talented alumni who have achieved remarkable career success. Many of these alumni have joined BCG and other leading organizations across Saudi Arabia. The program is a springboard for young professionals looking to drive meaningful change and impact.

The Jeel Tamooh 7th Edition launch event, themed "The Future is You," empowered attendees with insights into career and business advancement. Sessions included discussions on navigating Saudi Arabia’s labor market, smart cities, innovation in food and water security, and the future of finance. The event provided an immersive outlook on shaping career paths within the evolving Saudi market and beyond. Through interactive Q&A sessions and networking opportunities, participants engaged directly with industry experts, gaining valuable advice and perspectives.

The event addressed a wide spectrum of topics crucial to the evolving landscape of the modern business ecosystem and beyond. Omar Hunaidi, Partner at BCG Middle East, initiated an engaging session on Shaping Career Paths, offering insights into the complex dynamics of Saudi Arabia's labor market and strategies for carving out successful careers. Vladislav Boutenko, Managing Director and Senior Partner at BCG Middle East, led a discussion on “Building Smart Cities," highlighting the seamless integration of technology with urban planning to create sustainable and innovative living spaces.

Vladislav Boutenko said: "To build smart cities, we are focusing on the integration of technology advancements and creating ecosystems that are sustainable, resilient, and above all, human-centric. The future of urban development lies in our ability to innovate in harmony with nature, ensuring our cities become vibrant hubs of life. Today at the Jeel Tamooh event, we discussed laying down the blueprint of a future where cities are not just smart in their technological infrastructure but in their soul - caring for the environment, the economy, and most importantly, the people."

Yvonne Zhou, Managing Director and Senior Partner at BCG Middle East, led a vital dialogue on the future of food and water security, stressing the need for innovative solutions in sustainable food production and water conservation amidst growing global concerns. Finally, Martin Blechta, Partner at BCG Middle East, delved into the world of finance, exploring how technology is reshaping financial strategies for the future.

The Consulting Workshop Taster offered a sneak peek into the next six months of learning where participants explored real-world problem solving at BCG and discovered the key skills required along the way. A panel discussion titled "What It Takes to Be a Consultant" featured a dynamic panel moderated by Shadin Nassief, a Project Leader at BCG Riyadh. Panelists, including BCG team members at various career stages from Riyadh, such as associates, and consultants, along with a BCG alum, shared insights into thriving in consulting roles, their personal growth journeys at BCG, and how the skills gained have enabled them to embrace new challenges and opportunities post-BCG.

Mohammed AlKhalid, CEO and founder of Netzero, shared his inspiring journey, breakthroughs, and challenges in advancing sustainability, motivating the audience with his commitment to achieving net-zero emissions. AlKhalid has notably advanced sustainability in Saudi Arabia, focusing on various impactful areas: climate action through carbon sequestration via afforestation projects, making cities greener and reducing reliance on air conditioning; utilizing 4IR technology for smarter and more accessible tree planting and maintenance; enhancing local wildlife habitats, property values, and living conditions through tree planting; and promoting health and well-being by improving air quality and encouraging outdoor activities.

Dr. Akram Awad, Managing Director and Partner at BCG Middle East, hosted a closing session titled "Unlocking Potential: The Power of being ABLE," emphasizing the importance of material change and sustained positive impact. This framework encapsulates the principles Awad believes are crucial for unlocking the potential within oneself and catalyzing transformative change.

Preparing Future Leaders for a Changing World

Saudi Arabia’s transformation under Vision 2030 calls for leaders equipped with technical expertise and the ability to drive innovation, foster inclusivity, and shape the future. The Jeel Tamooh program supports this vision by offering participants hands-on experience across multiple sectors—key areas essential for the Kingdom’s continued growth and rooting it as a knowledge-based economy

"Global economies are grappling with shifts in labor force participation, and Saudi Arabia is no exception," says Philippe Cornette de Saint Cyr, Head of BCG Riyadh."To shape a resilient future, we must focus on upskilling and reskilling the next generation of leaders. Jeel Tamooh allows participants to develop the critical skills required to lead in industries like AI, sustainability, and fintech, empowering them to contribute to global challenges."

Dr. Akram, Managing Director and Partner at BCG Middle East added, "The talent showcased today was nothing less than inspiring—visionaries and change-makers driven by a commitment to shaping the future. We are confident they will become catalysts for transformative progress, aligned with the goals of Vision 2030. With mentorship from seasoned BCG consultants, thought-provoking discussions, and hands-on experience through real-world projects, Jeel Tamooh equips participants with the tools to innovate and lead, empowering the next generation to redefine industries and elevate communities."

Noura Alswailem, an alumnus who participated in the program, said: "Being a part of Jeel Tamooh's evolution has been a truly transformative journey. Today, the discussions here not only resonate with the possibilities of tomorrow but also reinforce our role as catalysts for change. This gathering isn't just about networking, it's a platform for ideas that shapes our vision for a sustainable future."

Building an Inclusive Future for Saudi Arabia

Jeel Tamooh is committed to diversity and inclusion, ensuring that both men and women have equal opportunities to participate in and benefit from the program. This year’s cohort maintains a 50:50 gender balance, aligning with Saudi Arabia’s vision of an inclusive future where all individuals can lead and contribute to the nation’s development.

Abdullah AlSaif, a member in the Jeel Tamooh program, said: "Joining the 7th edition of the Jeel Tamooh Launch Event has been an inspiring and enriching experience. The event provided a unique opportunity to connect with industry leaders, gain valuable insights, and tackle real-world challenges alongside like-minded peers. As I look ahead to the next six months of the program, I am excited to further develop my skills, gain deeper mentorship from BCG consultants, and explore innovative ways to contribute meaningfully to Vision 2030. This journey has already ignited a sense of purpose and ambition, and I look forward to playing a part in shaping the future."

As Jeel Tamooh grows, it remains critical to Saudi Arabia’s commitment to developing a new generation of leaders who will drive the country’s transformation and contribute to a better, more sustainable future.

