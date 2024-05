Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday held a telephone call with Mohammad Mokhber, Iran's interim head-of-state, hours after he was confirmed in the role following the death of President Ebrahim Raisi.

"The Russian president expressed his deepest condolences to supreme leader Ali Khamenei, Mohammad Mokhber and the entire Iranian people in connection with the tragic death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi," the Kremlin said in a readout of the call.