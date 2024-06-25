TEHRAN — Saudi Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Eng. Waleed Al-Khereiji met with Iran’s Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Ali Bagheri Kani in Tehran on Monday.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the 19th meeting of the foreign ministers of the Asia Cooperation Dialogue Forum (ACD). On behalf of Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Al-Khereiji led the Saudi delegation to the conference.



During the meeting, Al-Khereiji and Kani discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to further enhance them. Kani stressed that Saudi-Iranian relations are on the right path, adding that his country has taken serious steps for comprehensive cooperation with Saudi Arabia. “Iran and Saudi Arabia have a serious will to create a stable region in this period of time,” he said.



The foreign ministers of the two countries are constantly discussing via phone calls or bilateral meetings ways to enhance bilateral relations and regional and international developments, the most recent of which was the meeting between the Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and his Iranian counterpart Ali Bagheri Kani.



During the meeting, they reviewed bilateral relations between the two countries. They also discussed regional and international developments, most notably the developments in the Gaza Strip and the city of Rafah, and the efforts made to address them.

