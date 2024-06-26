Moscow: The Sultanate of Oman and the Russian Federation yesterday held a session of political talks in Moscow.

The session highlighted bilateral relations, mutual visits and the participation in events held in both countries, namely the latest participation of Oman as a main guest in the St. Petersburg International Forum.

During the session, the Omani side was headed by Sheikh Khalifa Ali Al Harthy, Undersecretary of the Foreign Ministry for Political Affairs, while the Russian side was headed by Mikhail Bogdanov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Special Representative of the President of Russia for the Middle East and Africa.

Further, the two sides exchanged views on several regional and international issues, notably the Israeli war on the Gaza strip and the war in Ukraine.

On the sidelines of the session, Al Harthy met with Alexander Yakovenko, Rector of the Diplomatic Academyof Russia’s Ministry for Foreign Affairs.

During this meeting, the two sides reviewed areas of mutual cooperation in the field of diplomatic training and qualification.

The meeting was attended by Munthir Mahfoudh Al Manthiri, Head of the Europe Department at the Foreign Ministry, Hamoud Salim Al Tuwaih, Ambassador of Oman to Russia and several officials from both sides.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

