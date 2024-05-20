Sharjah: The sixth edition of ExpoCulinaire 2024, a unique culinary event in the UAE and the region, kicked off today (Monday) at Expo Centre Sharjah, running until May 22.

Supported by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and organized by Purple Kitchen Events, the three-day event brings together over 3,500 chefs from around the world and more than 200 leading companies and brands from the cooking, food, hospitality, hotels, and tourism sectors.

The exhibition was inaugurated by HE Waleed Abdul Rahman Bukhatir, Second Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors, SCCI, in the presence of HE Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, Jamal Saeed Buzangal, Director of the Media Department, and a host of government dignitaries, diplomatic figures, business leaders, and top chefs. Also present were senior figures in the hospitality, hotel, and tourism sectors.

During a tour post-opening, attendees were briefed by exhibitors on the new products and innovations showcased in this edition. They explored a variety of international cuisines prepared by culinary experts and reviewed the latest in restaurant service equipment, bakery and food preparation supplies, storage and cooling systems, and tableware and accessories.

Concurrently, the 27th edition of the largest single-entry chef competition in the world—the 27th Emirates International Salon Culinaire—commenced. Organized by the Emirates Culinary Guild and supported by the Sharjah Chamber, the prestigious competition features over 900 chefs vying for top honours.

HE Waleed Bukhatir emphasized that the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry is committed to a strategic vision that seeks to solidify Sharjah's status as a prime destination for specialized events, a vision that offers robust support for exhibitions organized by Expo Centre Sharjah, particularly those that are unique and attract diverse cultural participation."

Bukhatir noted that the event stands out as one of the most significant ones supported by the Sharjah Chamber due to its distinctive and specialized nature. It gathers prominent stakeholders and investors from around the globe in the vital hospitality sector, offering them an ideal platform to display the latest products and services, exchange knowledge and experiences, and forge business deals.

For his part, Al Midfa stated, "The exhibition continues to be a resounding success, offering a unique experience for culinary and hospitality enthusiasts. It represents a significant addition to Sharjah's exhibition industry, showcasing its leading role in the regional hospitality and tourism sectors. The emirate's rich history and diverse cultural heritage make it an ideal destination in this field, further enhanced by the government and local institutions' ongoing efforts to promote this vital sector.

As part of its endeavour to foster connections and empower culinary talent, ExpoCulinaire will also launch a new platform, Foodverse, the world’s first AI-enabled community in food. It will be an engaging and interactive app where chefs, enthusiasts, and industry representatives seamlessly network, promote, collaborate, share knowledge, foster learning, and help find jobs.

-Ends-

For further information, please contact:

Ali Elgendy

Misbar Communications

ali@misbar-me.com

Ahmad Aldwairi

Misbar Communications

ahmad.aldwairi@misbar-me.com