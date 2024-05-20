Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: The Emergencies, Crises, and Disasters Management Centre - Abu Dhabi (ADCMC) has announced its participation in the eighth and largest edition of the International Exhibition for National Security and Resilience (ISNR), themed "Accelerating Transformation in the National Ecosystem."

Under the patronage of H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, the event will be held from May 21 to May 23 at the ADNEC Centre in Abu Dhabi and is expected to witness record participation from leading industry companies.

ADCMC’s participation in the exhibition and conference highlights its commitment to leveraging the unique opportunities this event offers, including exchanging knowledge and expertise, learning about best practices, discovering the latest solutions and innovations, developing partnerships, and networking with global industry leaders. It also aligns with the vision of the Abu Dhabi Government to consolidate the emirate's position as a leading model in emergency, crisis, and disaster management and to bolster its reputation as the world's safest capital.

ADCMC will participate in the event as part of the Abu Dhabi Police General Command (GHQ) platform, aligning with its ongoing efforts to advance its leading crisis management system and achieve its strategic priorities in line with the aspirations of the UAE’s wise leadership. These priorities focus on building readiness, establishing a leading response and recovery system, and ensuring sustainable organizational development. ISNR acts as a catalyst for innovation in national security and cybersecurity.

As part of its participation in this global event, ADCMC will showcase its strategic directions and highlight key achievements in emergency, crisis, and disaster management and strategic integration with all relevant stakeholders. ADCMC plans to present its 2023-2025 strategic plan and its main initiatives and projects, aligning with its commitment to participate in key industry events locally and globally that enhance its role and capabilities in fulfilling its mission.

Organized by ADNEC Group in cooperation with the Ministry of Interior, Rabdan Academy, and in strategic partnership with Abu Dhabi Police General Command (GHQ), ISNR 2024 is considered a key industry event for ADCMC. It serves as an important platform for networking, partnership building, and expanding collaboration with government agencies, both regional and international, as well as security solution providers worldwide.

The event is a unique forum that brings together cybersecurity and national security entities to anticipate future challenges and accelerate cooperation between the public and private sectors for a safer world.

