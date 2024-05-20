​​​​​UAE: The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) marked the successful conclusion of the 7th edition of the UAE Hackathon 2024, themed "Today’s Challenges, Tomorrow’s Solutions." The ceremony, including the announcement of the winners, took place at the University City Hall in Sharjah, in the presence of Sheikh Saud bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Director General of Sharjah Digital Office, H.E. Eng. Majed Sultan Al Mesmar, TDRA Director General, as well as representatives from various government entities and TDRA's key partners from the government, academic, and private sectors.

The ceremony featured the "Today’s Challenges, Tomorrow’s Solutions" Forum, where TDRA honoured its strategic partners from local digital governments, federal and local government entities, academic institutions including universities and schools, and tech companies from the private sector.

The ceremony commenced with a welcoming speech by H.E. Eng. Majed Sultan Al Mesmar, TDRA Director General, who commended the participants for their dedication and efforts. He said: “The UAE Hackathon was launched to foster innovation and inspire young people to leverage open data, creating innovative solutions to challenges across various fields. Today, this initiative has become a widespread practice among universities and government entities, which enhanced the culture of innovation and digital data analysis, contributing significantly to our national vision, "We the UAE 2031"”.

H.E. Al Mesmar added: “In this year's edition of the Hackathon, our goal is to contribute to the initiative of zero bureaucracy. We are focusing on two key areas that align with the general directions of the Digital Government Strategy 2025: first, creating a customer-centric digital government, and second, embracing the principle of "digital by design”. This year's edition has been a resounding success. We have witnessed outstanding solutions and ideas presented, along with an impressive participation rate that reached 2,629 participants, organized into 269 teams across four diverse tracks. These teams have addressed challenges spanning various domains including sustainability, health, education, tourism, and enhancing the wellbeing of all members of society, including people of determination.”

The UAE Hackathon 2024 stood out with the introduction of two distinct types of hackathons: the Ideation Hackathon and the Solutions Hackathon. Participants were divided into four tracks: Rising Stars track for school students, Pioneers track for university students, Entrepreneurs track, and the newly introduced Gov Innovators track.

The journey of the UAE Hackathon 2024 included an integrated training program to support participants in the hackathon four tracks. This program was designed to empower participants with the knowledge, skills, and techniques necessary to achieve the best results and refine their projects in line with hackathon standards, global trends for innovation, excellence, and emerging technologies. The number of inspiring ideas in the UAE Hackathon reached 100, of which 27 won, distributed across the four tracks:

Rising Stars Track

Team “Innovate for the Future” won first place for the project “Psychosocial Support chat Bot”. Team “Hamdan bin Rashid” won second place for project “FireEye”, and team “ThriveVerse” came third for project “ThriveTechs”.

Pioneers Track

Team “Limitless” won the first place, followed respectively by team “Falcon” and team “Rafeq”.

Entrepreneurs Track

Team “HCMS.ai” won first place, followed by team “Unitors” in second place and team “Dakher” in third place.

Gov Innovators

For the first time, in the seventh edition of the UAE Hackathon, the winning teams from the Gov Innovators Track were unveiled, showcasing an impressive array of projects from diverse government entities. Ministry of Justice team won for the idea of virtual legal assistance, and the Dubai Schools Committee team from Emirates Schools Establishment won for the idea of the Aoun application.

TDRA is committed to fostering the youth's role in shaping the UAE's future by initiating programs that encourage creative thinking and translate innovative ideas into tangible projects. Among these initiatives, the UAE Hackathon stands out as a key platform for nurturing talent and driving impactful innovation.

-Ends-

About TDRA:

The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) undertakes the task of supervising the telecommunications and digital government sectors in the UAE in accordance with the Telecommunications Law issued by Federal law by Decree No. (3) of 2003 and its amendments, and in accordance with Decree No. 23 issued on September 27, 2020, amending some provisions of Federal Law by Decree No. (3) of 2003 regarding the regulation of the telecommunication sector, and adding the “digital government” to the functions and name of the authority.

TDRA’s regulatory role is to ensure the provision of distinguished telecommunications services, develop the telecommunications sector, ensure the interests of the parties, apply the relevant policy and regulatory frameworks, develop human resources, and encourage research and development, to ensure the UAE’s leading regional and global position in the telecommunications sector.

In the field of enabling digital transformation, TDRA is responsible for supervising the federal digital government under Law No. 3 of 2011. Since then, TDRA has become responsible for digital transformation at the national level through two strategic goals: enhancing the smart lifestyle, and Leadership in smart technological infrastructure in the UAE.