ABU DHABI - The Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority (ECA) has developed its Human Capital Strategy which mainly focuses on ensuring the availability of a specialised and highly competent workforce in early childhood development.

As part of executing on the strategy, the ECA has identified a core set of essential competencies required from all practitioners in the field of Early Childhood Development (ECD). This aims to establish a shared understanding among employers and all members of the ECD workforce regarding the skills, knowledges and behaviours required from ECD professionals.

They also serve as a foundation for an integrated professional development system that ensures consistent services for children aged 0 to 8 across various environments.

Among the 29 competencies lie principles of fairness, empathy, and cooperation; a dedication to staying updated with current and evidence-based ECD tools and strategies; familiarity with child protection laws, policies, and protocols; understanding the impact of adverse childhood experiences and how to address them effectually; encouraging family and community engagement; demonstrating cultural awareness and sensitivity; promoting diversity and inclusion; and collaborating effectively with peers.

In her address, Sana Mohamed Suhail, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi ECA, emphasised the significance of the programme as a pivotal milestone in the UAE's and Abu Dhabi's commitment to advancing the holistic development of children.

She highlighted, “Beyond setting benchmarks, the programme embodies a shared vision to cultivate a dynamic and inclusive professional framework within the sector. Through robust collaboration and forward-thinking strategies, the aim is not merely to meet standards but to exceed them, ensuring the delivery of exceptional services that resonate with the evolving needs of children and families.”

Through the active implementation of newly acquired skills in ECD professionals daily practices and open dialogues with supervisors, the ECA’s Human Capital Programme plays a pivotal role in promoting a more secure and prosperous future for all children in the UAE, ensuring they receive the highest quality of care and education.