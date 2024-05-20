Hands-on workshops by top private sector players on how to identify your passion

Organised in partnership with the Dubai Land Department, Dubai Health Authority, Emirates Global Aluminium, and the Abdullah Al Ghurair Foundation

Workshops Included Real Estate, Healthcare, Aluminum Industry, and Lifelong Learning

Dubai, UAE:– The Emirati Human Resources Development Council in Dubai proudly announced the successful conclusion of a highly informative and engaging Career Awareness Open Day at Al Ittihad Private School, Jumeirah. The event, held in collaboration with key partners from both government and private sectors, aimed to provide students with essential insights into their future career paths and the various opportunities available to them, by introducing them to 'The Emirati Human Resources Journey' that is designed by the council.

The event was graced by the presence of the Director General of the Human Resources Department in Dubai and Vice President of the Emirati Human Resources Development Council in Dubai, alongside esteemed members of the council, including representatives from the Knowledge and Human Development Authority. Among the notable attendees were Fatma Belrehif, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Schools Inspection Bureau, and Rashida Nachef, Chief Executive Officer of Arabian Education Development Company (Al Ittihad Schools) and Mohammed Mubarak Al Mutawei, Director of Telent Acquisition and Emiratisation at Emirates Global Aluminium.

His Excellency Engineer Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Chairman of the Emirati Human Resources Development Council in Dubai, stated: "We are dedicated to equipping our youth with the skills and knowledge necessary for their future careers. Today's event is a testament to our commitment to fostering the next generation of Emirati talent. The collaboration between government and private sector partners highlights the importance of a unified effort in guiding our students towards a prosperous future. The council has designed a unique concept called 'The Emirati Human Resources Journey' to equip students with a comprehensive understanding of creating a career path from school until landing the right job in the private sector."

Over 209 students participated in the event, which featured a series of lectures presented by Yousef Mohammed bin Lahij Al Falasi, Senior Project Manager at the Emirati Human Resources Development Council. Al Falasi introduced the students to the "Citizen Human Resource Journey," a comprehensive program that guides Emirati youth from their academic years to their entry into the workforce. Additionally, the Abdullah Al Ghurair Foundation delivered four enlightening sessions under the theme "Lifelong Learning," where Marwa Al Baloshi explained the concept to the students, emphasizing how it contributes to their future success and careers in the private sector.

A highlight of the open day was the interactive "Knowledge Rooms" workshops, where students engaged with strategic sectors and received practical and professional insights from industry experts. These workshops were conducted by partners including the Dubai Land Department, Dubai Health Authority and Emirates Global Aluminium. A total of 18 workshops were held, providing students with invaluable knowledge to aid them in choosing their future specializations.

The event featured participation from the Dubai Land Department, where Noura Al Jasmi highlighted the Tamkeen programme and a strategic plan promoting Emiratisation in the real estate sector over the next five years. The plan seeks to educate future generations about the importance of working in real estate, encouraging students to consider careers in the field from an early age and supporting their potential later entry. Additionally, Ahmed Al Doulah, a certified broker, delivered his own insightful presentation on the market in Dubai. Ismail Al Hammadi, a property expert and project development consultant, shared success stories, highlighting the most prominent challenges faced, the solutions and incentives that enabled the overcoming of these efficiently, and the benefits of utilizing accredited institutes to develop skills and knowledge for those considering a career in the industry.

The event culminated in a dynamic brainstorming session led by experts and students, which focused on discussing the opportunities and challenges students face when selecting their specializations and entering the private sector. This session was actively participated in by the Director General of the Human Resources Department in Dubai and Vice President of the Emirati Human Resources Development Council in Dubai, along with other council members including representatives from the Knowledge and Human Development Authority and Nancy Al Hamad, Founder and CEO of Bridge the Gap.

The Emirati Human Resources Development Council in Dubai is committed to fostering the development of Emirati talent and ensuring that students are well-prepared for their future careers. The successful Career Awareness Open Day at Al Ittihad Private School, Jumeirah, marks a significant step towards achieving this goal.

It is worth mentioning that the Emirati Human Resources Development Council in Dubai was established by a decree issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai. It includes representatives from both the government and private sectors, aiming to create a reference entity representing stakeholders involved in the development of Emirati human resources in the private sector in Dubai, ensuring an attractive and stimulating environment for attracting Emirati human resources, and ensuring the alignment of Emirati students' educational outcomes with the labor market requirements in the emirate according to strategic sectors.

