The Federal Government of Nigeria has announced a 12.7% reduction in the allowances of Nigerian scholars studying abroad in countries like Russia, Morocco, and Algeria.

This decision comes as a response to the economic hardships currently facing the country.

This development was disclosed in a memo signed by Ndajiwo H.A., the Director of the Federal Scholarship Board, on behalf of the Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman.

The memo explains that the affected students are beneficiaries of the Federal Government’s Bilateral Educational Agreement (BEA) Scholarship.

The BEA Scholarship is an educational exchange initiative between Nigeria and the partnering countries.

The Federal Scholarship Board, which operates under the Federal Ministry of Education, is responsible for overseeing these scholarships.

