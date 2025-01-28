The founder of Business Matters Incubators Catch Them Young Initiative (BMI-CTY), Nnamdi Felix Unachukwu, has lauded the Federal Government for allocating approximately N3.5 trillion to education, describing it as a crucial step toward revitalising the sector.

Unachukwu, who recently said this in Lagos while welcoming students back to school, expressed optimism that the new academic session will bring hope and excitement for the future.

He emphasised that the increased education funding by the Federal Government will bring Renewed Hope for a more functional and impactful education system.

The BMI-CTY’s boss urged the Minister of Education and the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) to focus on integrating entrepreneurship education into the national school curriculum.

He expressed confidence that the additional resources will enable the Ministry of Education to implement a revised curriculum that prioritises skill acquisition and entrepreneurship education.

According to him, equipping students with entrepreneurial knowledge, skills, and a forward-thinking mindset is essential for success in today’s dynamic and competitive world.

Unachukwu highlighted the recent approval of BMI-CTY’s entrepreneurship education books by the Nigerian Educational Research and Development Council (NERDC) as a major milestone.

He noted that these educational resources will provide students with a strong foundation in entrepreneurship, enhancing their potential for success in various business ventures.

He stressed that empowering students with practical entrepreneurial skills will equip them to become job creators, driving economic growth and alleviating poverty and unemployment in Nigeria.

Reaffirming BMI-CTY’s commitment to supporting students, teachers, and the broader education community, he pledged to continue fostering a culture of entrepreneurship, innovation, and excellence in Nigerian schools.

With this initiative, Unachukwu aims to empower the next generation of leaders, ensuring that Nigerian students are well-prepared to contribute meaningfully to the

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).