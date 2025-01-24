The Federal Government has announced plans to transition all national examinations to 100 percent computer-based by 2027.

The Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, disclosed this on Thursday during the inauguration of the Committee on Improvement of Quality Examinations in Nigeria in Abuja.

Alausa stated that the newly formed committee is tasked with addressing major challenges in the education sector, standardising examination practices, and ensuring fairness and quality across boards.

He also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to tackling examination malpractices and improving the overall quality of educational assessments in the country. According to the Minister, addressing issues such as examination leakages requires a comprehensive approach, acknowledging that students are not the only ones responsible for malpractices.

Alausa noted that parents, teachers, school principals, and exam supervisors also play a role in exacerbating the issue.

“We aim to ensure that by 2027, all examinations in Nigeria will be computer-based. We are committed to working diligently to make this a reality, leveraging technology to facilitate this transition,” he said.

According to the minister, the committee will also address the issue of local swapping of candidates during exams, which has been a significant concern.

“We recognize the multiple participants involved in examination malpractices, from students and parents to teachers, principals, and supervisors. During this transition, we anticipate challenges, but regulatory bodies will be in place to monitor and investigate these issues,” Alausa added.

The Minister outlined key objectives for the committee, including eliminating examination leakages, preventing identity theft, and improving exam supervision. He emphasized the importance of computer-based exams in tackling these challenges.

Furthermore, Alausa disclosed that examination certificates will now include three key identifiers: national identification numbers (NIN), candidates’ photo, and their Date of Birth to enhance the authenticity of results.

He warned that examination malpractice continues to undermine the efforts of diligent students, stressing that failure to address it would hinder the country’s educational progress.

In response, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, Chairman of the committee and Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), expressed gratitude to the Federal Government for the opportunity to lead the committee. He pledged to fulfill the committee’s responsibilities promptly and effectively.

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).