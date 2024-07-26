Thirty-three high-achieving Nigerian students have been awarded full scholarships totaling $2.92 million (about N3.54 billion) for the 2024/2025 academic session to study at American universities and colleges.

This opportunity was facilitated by the United States Consulate General in Lagos through the Opportunity Funds Program, which aims to provide access to U.S. higher education for highly qualified international students with limited financial resources.

Currently, over 17,000 Nigerians are enrolled in more than 1,000 colleges and universities across the United States.

During a reception in Lagos honoring the scholars, Consul General Will Stevens congratulated the students and encouraged them to make the most of the diverse opportunities available at American universities. He highlighted the rigorous admissions process they successfully navigated and expressed confidence in their continued academic excellence in the U.S.

Among the recipients is Chigozie Paul Odo, who will be pursuing a Ph.D. in Chemistry at the University of South Carolina. Odo’s doctoral research will focus on immunotherapy, aiming to contribute to lasting cancer treatment solutions.

Despite losing his father and sole breadwinner during his second year at university, Odo expressed gratitude to the U.S. government for making his dream of studying in the United States a reality.

The scholarship recipients, comprising 10 undergraduate and 23 graduate students, will study a wide range of subjects, including biomedical engineering, computer science, mechanical engineering, earth and planetary sciences, organic and medicinal chemistry, and civil, construction, and environmental engineering.

The financial aid provided covers various expenses such as standardized tests, application fees, U.S. visa and SEVIS fees, and air travel to the United States.

EducationUSA advisers played a crucial role in assisting the students throughout the application process through regular meetings, seminars, and boot camps.

The Opportunity Funds Program, now in its 20th year, emphasizes the significance of educational exchange in fostering mutual understanding and strengthening ties between the United States and Nigeria.

According to the latest Institute of International Education Open Doors Report, Nigeria sends more students to American colleges and universities than any other African country and is the seventh largest source of international students in the United States.

