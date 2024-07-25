MUSCAT: talabat Oman is proud to announce its partnership with the Ministry of Labour, Oman Logistics Association, and Tashgheel in a memorandum of understanding to introduce an unprecedented training program aimed at providing employment opportunities for Omani nationals in the delivery sector.

The partnership includes a training program equipping 20 job seekers with the necessary skills for employment opportunities in the food delivery sector. Oman Logistics Association (OLA) will oversee the training, in accordance with the Food Delivery Driver National Occupational Standard developed by the Logistics Sector Skills Unit.

In reference to the partnership, Stephane Berton, talabat Oman's Managing Director, expressed, "This partnership underscores our dedication to nurturing growth, generating employment prospects, and empowering communities in Oman. With approximately 13,000 indirect employment opportunities already established in the country, this initiative reaffirms our commitment to sustaining this positive growth momentum."

This initiative is part of Tashgheel’s commitment to finding sustainable solutions for different sectors in Oman and creating employment opportunities for Omanis. The program aims to enhance freelancing opportunities for Omani youth in the food delivery services sector through registration with talabat and contracting with 3PLs to provide express delivery services.

Dr Abdulsallam Ambusaidi, Acting General Manager & Logistics Skills Sector Unit Manager stated that this partnership underscores the government’s commitment to empower Omani nationals by providing them with the necessary skills and opportunities to thrive in the rapidly growing delivery services sector. Together, we are committed to building a sustainable framework that uplifts individuals and contributes to the overall advancement of Oman's workforce and economy.

