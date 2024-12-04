Muscat: BankDhofar has announced the launch of a digital education platform focused on financial literacy to raise the level of financial awareness among individuals in the Sultanate of Oman. The initiative is carried out in collaboration with the Ministry of Finance, represented by the National Programme for Fiscal Sustainability and Financial Sector Development (Estidama) and with the participation of a number of government entities; the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Higher Education, Scientific Research and Innovation, the SME Development Authority and the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Youth, represented by Youth Centres.

BankDhofar’s initiative to spread financial literacy among the community is achieved by leveraging the expertise and skills of its employees to create educational and informative content that can be accessed through digital learning platforms. The platform offers a variety of training programmes and interactive courses covering various aspects of the financial sector, such as basic money management, online payments, credit and insurance products, investing and financial planning for the future. The platform also provides specialised educational tools and resources to support employees, entrepreneurs and SMEs and enhance their skills to manage their finances efficiently.

“The launch of this platform stems from our belief in the importance of financial education in empowering individuals to make sound financial decisions and achieve financial stability. We are confident that this initiative will go a long way in enhancing the financial inclusion in Oman and meeting the needs of various segments of the society. This aligns with BankDhofar’s mission to provide integrated financial services, achieve financial inclusion, and strengthen its position as a reliable partner in the sustainable development which is in line with the Oman Vision 2040,” said Dr. Khalid bin Salim Al Hamadani, Cheif Human Resources Officer at BankDhofar.

The platform contains a variety of educational materials covering a wide range of financial topics in a simple and easy-to-understand language. The platform is interactive and flexible, allowing users to interact with the educational content and select programs that meet their needs. The platform can be accessed through computers and smart mobile devices, making it easy for users to benefit from its services anytime and anywhere.

BankDhofar has recently launched a series of podcasts in partnership with Hala FM on YouTube channel to raise awareness about financial literacy. The episodes covered several important financial topics, including fraud, investment, marketing, customer experience, and others.

The Bank is committed to strengthening its position in the financial and banking sector in the Sultanate of Oman by encouraging innovation and enriching the banking experience for its customers through the provision of the best products and services and the utilisation of the latest technology, and is determined to achieve its vision and implement its comprehensive customer-centric operational strategy.

BankDhofar is committed to playing an interactive role in the community, as the launch of the educational programme comes within the bank’s efforts to promote and spread financial literacy. In addition to other initiatives adopted by the bank, such as organising the first Omani Women’s Leadership Forum in the presence of a group of women leaders from various sectors with the aim of empowering women financially, and launching comprehensive life-cycle banking products and services such as; ladies, children, youth and minors accounts, which can be opened easily via the BankDhofar’s app. The bank also launched a special account for SMEs, as well as creating a dedicated page on the bank’s official website with content focused on financial literacy. BankDhofar also organised an open day for students to promote the principles of financial literacy and raise financial awareness among students from different schools.

More information is available on BankDhofar’s official website (www.BankDhofar.com) or via social media channels: Facebook (www.facebook.com/BankDhofar), X (@BankDhofar), and Instagram (www.instagram.com/BankDhofar) or by calling call centre 24791111.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

