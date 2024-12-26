Muscat – Oman National Commission for Education, Culture and Science (ONCECS) held its inaugural meeting on Tuesday, chaired by H E Dr Madiha bint Ahmed al Shaibani, Minister of Education and Chairperson of the commission.

The meeting focused on strategies to highlight the sultanate’s contributions in the fields of education, culture and science on the international stage. It underscored the importance of representing Oman at global conferences and forums related to educational, cultural and scientific organisations.

The meeting was attended by H H Sayyida Dr Mona bint Fahd al Said, Assistant Vice-Chancellor for International Cooperation at Sultan Qaboos University, and H E Dr Abdullah bin Khamis Ambusaidi, Undersecretary for Education in the Ministry of Education.

H E Madiha informed that ONCECS serves as a crucial link between Oman and regional and international organisations in various fields, including information. The commission’s role is to strengthen cooperation and partnerships with these organisations to implement programmes and initiatives that contribute to achieving sustainable development goals and support national priorities.

H E Dr Madiha further highlighted the commission’s notable achievements, such as registration of five sites for tangible cultural heritage, listing of 15 cultural elements, and recognition of seven Omani figures and a significant historical event. Additionally, ONCECS has established nine research chairs at various public and private universities in Oman and hosted numerous international conferences, programmes and forums, including the recent Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization Conference of Ministers of Education. The commission has made significant strides in fostering partnerships with international organisations, promoting scientific research and encouraging innovation.

H E Madiha said she is hopeful of continuing the enhancement of quality of education and ensuring its sustainability through innovative initiatives. These will focus on digital learning, developing future skills, aligning curricula with the labour market, and expanding partnerships with international organisations to exchange knowledge and implement joint projects that will benefit both the local and global communities.

During the meeting, Dr Mahmoud bin Abdullah al Abri, Secretary of ONCECS, made a visual presentation showcasing Oman’s rich cultural and civilisational heritage. He highlighted the country’s ongoing development efforts within international organisations and emphasised the importance of fostering effective cooperation to achieve the goals of Oman Vision 2040 and Sustainable Development Goals.

Abri also provided an overview of the commission’s history, its organisational structure, and its key specialisations and roles in collaborating with international organisations.

The meeting served as a platform for advancing Oman’s strategic goals in education, culture and science, reinforcing the country’s commitment to fostering international collaboration and driving progress in alignment with both Oman Vision 2040 and Sustainable Development Goals.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

