KUWAIT: The price of Kuwaiti oil made a huge drop by USD 5.95 to USD 67.01 per barrel on Monday as opposed to Friday's USD 72.96 pb, said the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Tuesday.

The prices of the Brent Crude and the West Texas Intermediate at the global markets came down each by USD 1.37 and USD 1.29 to settle respectively at USD 64.21 per barrel and USD 60.70 pb.

The fall in prices could be attributed to a number of geopolitical reasons and economic policies including the new US tariffs that rocked global markets and caused undeniable shifts.

