Muscat: The Board of Directors of Indian Schools Oman has decided to implement the new National Education Policy (NEP) of India across all Indian Schools in the Sultanate of Oman. As per NEP, the academic structure has been redefined into a 5+3+3+4 system, focusing on a holistic approach to education across different stages of a child's development.

As per the new education policy, the Foundational Stage, will now include three years of Kindergarten (Balvatika) for children aged 3 to 6 years, followed by Classes 1 and 2 for ages 6 to 8 years.

The Preparatory Stage will comprise Classes 3 to 5 for students aged 8 to 11 years, the Middle Stage will cover Classes 6 to 8 for ages 11 to 14 years, and the Secondary Stage will span Classes 9 to 12 for ages 14 to 18 years.

A significant shift for Indian Schools in Oman under the NEP is the expansion of the kindergarten program from the existing 2-year structure to a 3-year program, ensuring a more comprehensive foundational education.

Dr. Sivakumar Manickam, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Indian Schools Oman, reaffirmed the Board’s unwavering commitment to implementing the new education policy. He further stated, “The implementation of the National Education Policy across Indian Schools in Oman represents a transformative step towards redefining the educational experience for our children. We assure parents of our steadfast dedication to delivering high-quality education aligned with global standards.” He continued, “The introduction of Balvatika as a foundational program highlights our commitment to nurturing the youngest learners by fostering their physical, intellectual, social, and emotional growth from the earliest stages”.

Indian Schools Oman is set to implement ‘Balvatika’ (Pre-school) as a part of NEP 2020 with effect from the academic year 2025-2026, commencing from 1st April 2025.

Admissions for academic year 2025-26 will follow stringent age criteria as of March 31, 2025 as per below.

• Balvatika: Children aged 3 years but not 4 years

• KG I: Children aged 4 years but not 5 years

• KG II: Children aged 5 years but not 6 years

• Class I: Children aged 6 years but not 7 years

Admissions for interschool transfers will require valid Transfer Certificates, while the promotion policy for currently enrolled students will remain consistent from KG I to KG II, and KG II to Class Irespectively.

Following the National Curriculum Framework for Foundational Stages (NCF-FS) 2022, the curriculum for Balvatika will emphasize on the five core areas of child development viz. Physical and motor development, Cognitive and intellectual growth, Language and communication skills, Social and emotional well-being and Creative expression and aesthetic appreciation.

The implementation of Balvatika marks an important advancement in formalizing education for children aged 3 to 8 years, creating an environment that nurtures discovery, learning, and creativity.

This initiative reflects the Board’s dedication to adhering to the educational standards outlined in NEP to cater quality education to the students of Indian diaspora in Oman.

Parents are advisedto await for more information on this from the respective schools.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

