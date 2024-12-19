ABU DHABI - The education sector in the UAE received significant attention in 2024, marked by the designation of 28th February each year as the "Emirati Day for Education" to celebrate the vital role of education in development, progress, and nation-building.

The UAE continued its efforts to enhance the education sector by announcing a new structure. H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, was appointed Chairman of the Education, Human Resources and Community Development Council, H.H. Sheikha Maryam bint Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was appointed Vice-Chair of the Council and Chairperson of the Quality of Education Centre, and Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri was named Minister of Education.

The new structure includes the establishment of the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research and a General Secretariat of the Education, Human Resources and Community Development Council. The Emirates Schools Establishment and the Federal Authority for Early Childhood Education were integrated into the Ministry of Education.

The UAE Cabinet approved a national framework for ranking higher education institutions, encompassing public and private entities.

A new funding system for federal government higher education institutions was introduced, shifting to a scholarship-based financing model.

In 2024, Dubai announced the establishment of Dubai National University, with an investment of AED4.5 billion, reinforcing the emirate's status as a global hub for higher education and research.

In October, Dubai adopted the "Education 33" strategy, aimed at transforming the education ecosystem by delivering a high-quality model centred around students.

In Abu Dhabi, the official inauguration of the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi – Abu Dhabi marked a significant milestone. The institute, the first branch of its kind outside India, adds to the global higher education institutions hosted by the UAE's capital.

In November, the adoption of the "Abu Dhabi Declaration", providing a strategic framework for advancing higher education and scientific research across the Arab world, was a highlight of the 19th Conference of Arab Ministers of Higher Education and Scientific Research.

In September, Sharjah celebrated the inauguration of Al Dhaid University's campus, spanning 412,000 square metres and accommodating 2,000 students.