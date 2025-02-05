Muscat: The Chinese language will be taught as an elective subject in grades (11-12) during the academic year 2025-26 in government schools.

The language will be taught be 5 classes per week at Sayyid Sultan bin Ahmed School (11-12) and Juwayriya Bint Abi Sufyan School (9-12) in Muscat and Al Turath District School (9-12). Al Shatha Bint Jaber Basic Education School (9-12) in the Dhakiliyah Governorate.

Teaching Chinese language subjects enables students to learn the Chinese language, including introducing students to themselves, providing guidance about some places, hobbies, and aspirations, talking about days and months, and Knowing numbers and dates in simplified Chinese (reading and writing).

The objectives include providing students with language skills in speaking and writing, preparing students for the requirements of the global labor market, enabling students to acquire an additional global language to enhance their academic and professional opportunities, and expanding students' cognitive horizons in Chinese culture, history, and arts.

Teaching Chinese Language for grades (11-12):

Most important features of teaching Chinese language: • Textbooks:

First level (A1.1)

Second level (A1.2)

Educational tools accompanying the curriculum.

Enriching educational tools (supporting the curriculum) printed and non-printed.

Internal and external student camps.

Various student competitions and activities.

Employing technology in learning the Chinese language.

International tests to measure the level of student performance (HSK) and an internationally accredited certificate.

Chinese-speaking teachers (native Chinese) specialized in teaching Chinese language to non-native speakers and with extensive practical experience.

It may be noted Dr. Madiha bint Ahmed al Shaibaniyah, Minister of Education, issued Ministerial Resolution 192/2024 last year, which stipulated the cancellation of the two previous decisions (389/2011) and (129/2022) related to the formation of the special committee for preparation, implementation, and follow-up to pilot the teaching of the French and German language subjects.

The issuance of this decision comes in line with the ministry’s efforts to expand the teaching of several foreign languages ​​during the coming years, including the Chinese language, and it coincides with the creation of the Foreign Languages ​​Curricula Department in the Human Sciences Curricula Development Department at the General Directorate of Curriculum Development.

It seeks to transfer of powers of the committee referred to in the two canceled decisions to this department.

The Ministry of Education confirms that it continues to teach French and German as elective subjects ( a subject that is not compulsory, unlike the other core subjects.

It is a subject that a student chooses to study on an option basis) in grades 11-12 in some schools in the educational directorates in the same governorates in which it was previously applied - namely the Muscat, North al Batinah, and South al Batinah.

