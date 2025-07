A group of eight OPEC+ producers will hold a virtual meeting to decide on output policy on Saturday, July 5, a day earlier than originally planned, two sources from the group said on Friday.

The group, which includes Saudi Arabia, Russia, the UAE, Kuwait, Oman, Iraq, Kazakhstan and Algeria, is expected to agree to an increase of 411,000 barrels per day for August, sources told Reuters.

