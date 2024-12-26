Muscat: Morning classes (in government, and private schools) will be shifted to distance learning tomorrow (Thursday) in the wilayats of Al Khabourah, Suwaiq, Barka, and Al Mussanah due to the forecast for heavy rains.

The Civil Aviation Authority has called on everyone to take precautions and not to cross wadis or go to the sea as thunderstorms are expected on Thursday morning.

Thunderstorms (heavy rains) are expected due to the clouds accompanying the air trough on Thursday morning in the coastal areas of the governorates of North al Batinah, South al Batinah, and Muscat. Rainfall of varying intensity (15-35 mm), accompanied by active winds can lead to flowing wadis.

There are chances of rain in the governorates of Musandam, Al Dakhiliyah, North al Sharqiyah, and South al Sharqiyah, with rainfall amounts ranging from 5-15 mm.

The height of sea waves on all coasts of the Sultanate of Oman will be between 1.5 - 2.5 meters.

There is a possibility of low horizontal visibility during thunderstorms.

Other alerts include active downward winds with speeds ranging between 15 - 35 knots (28 - 64 km/h).

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

