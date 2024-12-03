



MUSCAT: In its ongoing efforts to enhance transparency and effective communication between companies and investors, the Muscat Stock Exchange (MSX) celebrated the launch of its Best Practices Guide for Investor Relations under the auspices of Ibtisam bint Ahmed bin Said al Faroojiyah, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion for Investment Promotion.

This guide represents a strategic step aimed at strengthening investor confidence and developing communication channels between companies and stakeholders, aligning with international best practices in this field.

The guide underscores the importance of building a strong relationship between companies and investors by providing clear policies and established procedures that contribute to attracting new investors and increasing the confidence of existing ones. It also aims to ensure compliance with regulations and laws related to investor relations, enhancing the reputation of companies in local and global markets and helping them achieve institutional sustainability through the application of disclosure and governance standards.

This initiative is part of MSX's commitment to developing the capital market in the Sultanate and enhancing its competitiveness regionally and internationally. The market emphasized the importance of investor relations as an integral part of the integrated financial system that works to attract capital, respond to the growing needs of the investment community, and enhance the Sultanate's position as a regional and international financial center.

Majda bint Shikhan al Mamari, Director of the Sustainable Investment Center, stated, "Today's launch comes as a continuation of the market's strategic plans to achieve sustainable investment, which began with the launch of the Corporate Governance Guidelines last year and the ESG disclosure platform. Today, we are in the second phase, where the importance of launching this guide lies in clarifying the role of the investor relations officer in each company as a bridge of communication with all investors, analysts, and those interested in the economy and investment by providing financial and non-financial data (environmental, social, and governance). The guide provides practical guidance for companies, including methods of communicating with investors, determining disclosure mechanisms, and managing investor expectations to contribute to their satisfaction."

She added that the launch of this guide reflects the ongoing efforts to enhance the culture of transparency and professionalism, especially in light of the changes witnessed in the Gulf markets with their openness to international investors and increased inclusion in global indices, making the development of investor relations a vital tool in improving the reputation of companies and increasing their investment attractiveness.

